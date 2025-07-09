Junior Sponsorships Help Zach go for the goal!

My name is Zachery Fuller Jr. and I’ve been running since I was young. This is my first year competing in track and field at the competitive level, and I’m honored to have qualified for the Junior Olympics in both the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter events.

Since I qualified for two events, my first race is on Monday and my last race isn’t until Thursday. That means several days of lodging, travel, registration, and spectator fees, making the trip even more expensive.

I’m traveling from Florida to Des Moines, Iowa, and any support—big or small—would help offset these costs and allow me to focus on competing at my best.

Thank you to everyone who has encouraged and supported me along the way. Every share, prayer, and donation means the world to me. Wish me luck as I chase this dream at the Junior Olympics!