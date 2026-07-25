juniata college

Seeking a Sponsor to Continue My Education

My name is Sarah mohammed,

I am an international student seeking educational sponsorship to pursue my undergraduate studies in the United States.

Over the past several years, I have dedicated myself to academic excellence, scientific research, and educational leadership. My work includes conducting biomedical engineering research, earning recognition in science competitions, leading student initiatives, and developing educational resources that have been used by students in multiple STEM schools.

My academic achievements have enabled me to receive admission to universities in the United States. However, despite securing admission, I am currently unable to continue because I cannot meet the financial documentation required to obtain my student visa and begin my studies.

I am seeking a sponsor, donor, or educational partner who believes in investing in talented students with demonstrated academic potential. I am not asking for support based on hardship alone, but on the opportunity to continue the work I have already begun and maximize the impact of my education.

I can provide complete documentation, including:

University admission letters Academic transcripts Research portfolio Awards and certificates Recommendation letters Financial documentation, if required

If direct sponsorship is not possible, I would be sincerely grateful for any referral or introduction to an individual or organization that may be willing to review my case.

Thank you for your time and consideration.



