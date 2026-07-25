GiveSendGo Logo

Jungle Orangutans or Sea Gypsies - YOU CHOOSE!

Goal$330 USD
Raised$330 USD

Fundraiser created byMartin Joseph Rudner

Fundraiser funds will be received by Martin Joseph Rudner

Jungle Orangutans or Sea Gypsies - YOU CHOOSE!

Hi, this is Rabbi Moshe Rudner, also known as Yadidya. I have only a few days left in Malaysia before I leave the country.


Before I go I have the opportunity to EITHER explore the ancient jungle native to orangutans, pygmy elephants, crocodiles and wildlife unknown, or to explore the community of Bajau Laut ("Sea Gypsies") living ENTIRELY on houseboats for nearly a thousand years, and who are the only ethnic group on Earth who have never ever been citizens of any country in the world.


The Orangutan option will entail 3 days in the jungle, the Sea Gypsy option will entail days on privately chartered motorboats, heading off into the sea (around Mabul Island)!


Time is of the essence, so I'll need to get funding TODAY in order to head out tomorrow.


Leave a comment along with your donation, to vote your preference.


I will abide by the majority income choice!

__________


I publish on Substack at https://ydydy.substack.com/ and on YouTube at https://youtube.com/@ydydy


The attatched new video, from a patch of jungle way off road in Borneo, offers a mini-introduction to the Bajau Laut, as well as a civilized peek at the local flora. What we're going for will of course be far grander than anything you can see here...

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve