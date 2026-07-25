Jungle Orangutans or Sea Gypsies - YOU CHOOSE!

Hi, this is Rabbi Moshe Rudner, also known as Yadidya. I have only a few days left in Malaysia before I leave the country.





Before I go I have the opportunity to EITHER explore the ancient jungle native to orangutans, pygmy elephants, crocodiles and wildlife unknown, or to explore the community of Bajau Laut ("Sea Gypsies") living ENTIRELY on houseboats for nearly a thousand years, and who are the only ethnic group on Earth who have never ever been citizens of any country in the world.





The Orangutan option will entail 3 days in the jungle, the Sea Gypsy option will entail days on privately chartered motorboats, heading off into the sea (around Mabul Island)!





Time is of the essence, so I'll need to get funding TODAY in order to head out tomorrow.





Leave a comment along with your donation, to vote your preference.





I will abide by the majority income choice!

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I publish on Substack at https://ydydy.substack.com/ and on YouTube at https://youtube.com/@ydydy





The attatched new video, from a patch of jungle way off road in Borneo, offers a mini-introduction to the Bajau Laut, as well as a civilized peek at the local flora. What we're going for will of course be far grander than anything you can see here...