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Mexico House Build June 2026 Maneadero Mexico

Goal$7,800 USD
Raised$4,810 USD

Fundraiser created byAdam Kelley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Adam Kelley

Mexico House Build June 2026 Maneadero Mexico

We'll be going to Maneadero, Mexico, which is just south of Ensenada to build a house from the ground up for a poor and much needing family, June 12, 13, and 14th 2026. Families are living with dirt for floors, pallets for walls, and a tarp for roofs, etc. Some families have spend some money on materials, others have built their current homes basically from whatever they could find for free.


If you would like to JOIN us to change a families life:

- All of our participants donate $365 per person to join along. This includes funds for the materials and all of your costs associated with joining; Food, Lodging, and Transportation for you (Some will want to drive themselves, others will carpool with other participants). I set my itinerary on who is planning on joining who had donated.

- We do most of our coordination on Facebook, after donating friend request me at: https://www.facebook.com/adamtherealestateagent and I will add you into our private group. If you aren't on FB please text me 760-888-7778

- The Drive is about 2.5 hours from San Diego. It is safe, on paved ,mostly toll roads. When the participants are confirmed, I will work with everyone to arrange transportation, carpools, etc. No one is required to drive unless they wish too.

- Everyone will have an opportunity to build the home, volunteer at the orphanage, and support with the community programs or any combination of the above.

- You are welcome to come late or leave early, we will accommodate as best as possible.

- There is NO experience necessary, NO Spanish speaking needed, and NO construction experience necessary.


If you would like to DONATE to this project all funds funnel to a local non-profit BajaBound and will be spent towards:

- An experienced staff that provides logistics, set-up, guidance and interpreters.

- Construction materials, equipment, and every other needed element to build a 16 X 20 insulated home on a concrete slab with electrical wiring (Utilities permitting).

- Service programs and outreach in the community and local orphanage.

-Food, lodging, and group expenses.


Any questions, message me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/adamtherealestateagent or call text, 760-888-7778 -Adam

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