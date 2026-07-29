June Sacred Heart of Jesus Billboard Campaign

June is the month in which Catholics have traditionally focused on honoring the Sacred Heart of Jesus. June is also the month where our culture celebrates sins which greatly offend His Most Sacred Heart. We propose to rent at least one—hopefully two—billboards in the Youngstown/Warren, OH area, which will serve as a visible witness to our Faith, and a call to conversion, reminding travelers to honor Christ as King. And through this, we strive to make reparation for the ungodly actions of people that so offend His Heart, the very source of Love!