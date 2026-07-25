Sacred Heart of Jesus June 2026 Billboard Campaign

+J.M.J.+

For the past three years it has been on my heart to do something impactful during the month of June to "Take Back June" as the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, ALL for the Love, Honor and Glory of Our Dear Lord! Each year came and went to no avail due to my state in life at that time. This year, as in past years, it was on my heart again, and as God's Divine Providence has it and is SO VERY GOOD, this year was clearly the year as He led me to open an email from John Horvat with Return to Order. In John's email he gave me everything needed from America Needs Fatima Sacred Heart of Jesus Billboard Campaign (which he was helping promote), including the billboard artwork to get this campaign going. With that said, I reached out to America Needs Fatima, received their Tax ID and contacted Lamar, the billboard company here in town, to get their availability for billboards near downtown Colorado Springs for the entire month of June. After reviewing the available list of billboards for June, I reserved 4 of the best ones I could find near downtown. And since it is a non-profit initiative, Lamar does a board for board match of the 4 I reserved for free (we only pay for the production cost on the free ones per board), however, Lamar will determine the locations of those based on our target location, we do not get to pick those locations. While I would have LOVED to have obtained the bigger Billboard you can see off of I-25 by the entrance street to America the Beautiful Park and Colorado Ave, it unfortunately gets booked out for June months in advance and is a more costly billboard for both production and location but those boards are permanent and get kept in storage for future use vs the posters on the smaller boards which are not reusable but a lot less expensive. However, I hope to get that one reserved for next year! With that said, the target area is near downtown Colorado Springs. The reason for this is due to Pride Weekend, which is downtown every year in June, and this year it is the same weekend as the Feast of the Sacred Heart, which I believe is no coincidence, for we all know they have purposely hijacked the month of June. The goal of America Needs Fatima is to have 1,000 billboards posted all across America to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the month of June with the help of many Catholics to secure the billboards and fundraise to get the money to support the campaign. With that said, I humbly ask you to please consider donating to this initiative and sharing this campaign with anyone you believe would like to be a part of this and contribute. There is no gift too small or large, I am very grateful for any contribution. I have fronted my own money to reserve the billboards and get the production started. You can find the locations for the 4 billboards I contracted in this web address...note, there is a yellow outline around the billboard selected... https://view.lamar.com/viewer/c55a512afa1c15896948be084b1c78be#1

As we get closer to the month of June, Lamar will send me the locations of the 4 match billboards and I will update that when I have it. The most prominent and expensive one of the 4 I reserved is off of I -25 N right before the Fillmore exit. The others are near the outskirts of downtown, going in and out of the area. These are not the largest billboards as the one I had hope to get, but they are medium sized ones and still very visible. The artwork for the billboards we are using this year is the artwork produced by America Needs Fatima and can be seen here at this web address (same as the campaign picture above, but a better view)...

https://anf-email-images.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/June+Sacred+Heart+Billboard+Campaign/2025+Sacred+Heart+Billboard.pdf

So, I humbly ask for your prayers for this initiative and to discern if you are being called to contribute. I would truly appreciate your consideration and May God Bless you all!





Blessed be God for His perfect timing!





Humbly Yours In Christ,

Amy Surofchek and Family