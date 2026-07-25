GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Override Recount and election integrity challenge

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$1,475 USD

Fundraiser created byCatherine Wauczinski

Fundraiser funds will be received by Easthampton Active Citizens

Override Recount and election integrity challenge

To All Massachusetts Voters and Concerned Citizens across the United States

On June 9, 2026, the City of Easthampton Massachusetts held a proposition 2 ½ property tax override election. The time between when the override was requested and the actual election held was barely 50 days. The shortened timeframe and potentially a lack of adequate resources created a situation where errors were made in sending out mail in ballots, proper procedures were not followed in processing and securing mail in ballots that came in, and mistakes were made in turning away eligible voters on Election Day. Additionally, we believe that city officials used taxpayer funded resources to advocate for a yes Vote (to increase property taxes) on the ballot question.

Easthampton Active Citizens organized a recount petition that was successful and a recount was completed on July 2, 2026. The recount was a required step in the process; however, it could not address the concerns raised in the petition. What came out of the recount was information that proper procedures for handling mail in ballots were not followed.

The time to ensure our elections are secure is now before the general election in November. Easthampton Active Citizens, a bi-partisan group of local citizens, is embarking on a case with statewide implications for ensuring our elections are fair and secure. No Excuse Mail In voting jeopardizes the integrity of our elections. Outdated voter rolls impact the value of each individual vote as it exposes our elections to fraud. 

In Massachusetts and nationally, we have an epidemic of disengaged voters. The belief that elections are not secure and that their vote does not count due to potential fraud fuels that disengagement. The epidemic is compounded by the demonizing of anyone who speaks up. Multiple times in the last few years I have spoken with elders in my community who are afraid to express what they believe, who feel they cannot put out a lawn sign for fear of retaliation. No one in the United States should fear for their safety if they express a political viewpointor ask questions about the integrity of our elections. That is exactly what is happening here we are demonized or worse, and we need you to stand with us. 

To guarantee Everyone’s voice is heard and to encourage disengaged voters to become engaged We need to verify votes are secure, fair, and legal. It is our right and responsibility as Citizens to be informed voters and to ensure the integrity of our elections. Easthampton Active Citizens is seeking your financial support to bring our concerns to court. Our initial campaign raised $5,000 in about a week. We are now seeking to raise an additional $10,000 to continue the process and will need more if we must appeal beyond the local courts. Donations may be made to Easthampton Active Citizens PO Box 175 Easthampton, MA 01027; or by using the links below.

Sincerely, 

Catherine Wauczinski

Easthampton Active Citizens

easthamptonactivecitizens@proton.me


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve