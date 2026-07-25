Override Recount and election integrity challenge

To All Massachusetts Voters and Concerned Citizens across the United States

On June 9, 2026, the City of Easthampton Massachusetts held a proposition 2 ½ property tax override election. The time between when the override was requested and the actual election held was barely 50 days. The shortened timeframe and potentially a lack of adequate resources created a situation where errors were made in sending out mail in ballots, proper procedures were not followed in processing and securing mail in ballots that came in, and mistakes were made in turning away eligible voters on Election Day. Additionally, we believe that city officials used taxpayer funded resources to advocate for a yes Vote (to increase property taxes) on the ballot question.

Easthampton Active Citizens organized a recount petition that was successful and a recount was completed on July 2, 2026. The recount was a required step in the process; however, it could not address the concerns raised in the petition. What came out of the recount was information that proper procedures for handling mail in ballots were not followed.

The time to ensure our elections are secure is now before the general election in November. Easthampton Active Citizens, a bi-partisan group of local citizens, is embarking on a case with statewide implications for ensuring our elections are fair and secure. No Excuse Mail In voting jeopardizes the integrity of our elections. Outdated voter rolls impact the value of each individual vote as it exposes our elections to fraud.

In Massachusetts and nationally, we have an epidemic of disengaged voters. The belief that elections are not secure and that their vote does not count due to potential fraud fuels that disengagement. The epidemic is compounded by the demonizing of anyone who speaks up. Multiple times in the last few years I have spoken with elders in my community who are afraid to express what they believe, who feel they cannot put out a lawn sign for fear of retaliation. No one in the United States should fear for their safety if they express a political viewpointor ask questions about the integrity of our elections. That is exactly what is happening here we are demonized or worse, and we need you to stand with us.

To guarantee Everyone’s voice is heard and to encourage disengaged voters to become engaged We need to verify votes are secure, fair, and legal. It is our right and responsibility as Citizens to be informed voters and to ensure the integrity of our elections. Easthampton Active Citizens is seeking your financial support to bring our concerns to court. Our initial campaign raised $5,000 in about a week. We are now seeking to raise an additional $10,000 to continue the process and will need more if we must appeal beyond the local courts. Donations may be made to Easthampton Active Citizens PO Box 175 Easthampton, MA 01027; or by using the links below.

Sincerely,

Catherine Wauczinski

Easthampton Active Citizens

easthamptonactivecitizens@proton.me



