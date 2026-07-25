July 2026 Flood Relief.

July 2026 flooding in The Hill Country has impacted 56 Texas counties. We are concentrating our efforts in and around Comfort, Center Point, Kerrville, Ingram. We are blown away by the number of July 4th 2025 volunteers calling to say, " here am I use me". We are called to be the light and hands & feet of Jesus.

All donations will go directly to meeting immediate needs by providing food, fuel, first aide supplies, chain saws, chain saw blades, chains, heavy equipment etc. You can watch Huntly Dantzler's Facebook page for hourly to daily needs.