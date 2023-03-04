Help Us Bring Julie Home

My name is Leigha Miller, and I’ve known Julie Bevely my entire life. She is one of the kindest, most compassionate people I’ve ever known—a devoted friend, and above all, a loving, selfless mother to her four children. Today, Julie sits behind bars for a crime she did not commit.

In 2023, Julie was wrongfully convicted in the 2020 murder of her 11-year-old stepdaughter—a case that remains unsolved. What was already an unimaginable tragedy for Julie and her family became something even more cruel: a gross miscarriage of justice that tore her away from the people she loves most.

Julie was arrested just four days after a masked intruder broke into her home and shattered her family’s world. Since that day—December 2020—Julie has been separated from all four of her children. Her youngest son, born while she was being held pre-trial, was taken from her within an hour of his birth.

Her story was brought to national attention through The Murder on Songbird Road podcast, which uncovered disturbing misconduct, negligence, and corruption that ultimately led to Julie’s wrongful conviction. Despite the truth emerging, Julie remains incarcerated—fighting for her freedom, for justice, and for the chance to be a mother again.

Her mother, Rene, has never stopped fighting for her. But this fight is exhausting and expensive. That’s why I’ve started this GoFundMe—not only to help ease the financial burden on Rene as she continues her relentless advocacy, but also to build a foundation for Julie’s eventual return home.

Make no mistake: we will bring Julie home. But even when justice is finally served, the road ahead will be long and full of challenges. Julie will be returning to a world that looks nothing like the one that was stolen from her nearly five years ago. She will be navigating the trauma of incarceration, the pain of separation, and the deeply complex journey of reconnecting with the children who have grown up without their mother.

This fund will help support:

Legal fees and advocacy efforts as we continue the fight for her release

Basic necessities and resources for Julie’s reintegration once she’s free

Emotional and logistical support to help her reconnect with her children

Continued investigation and awareness efforts to hold the right people accountable

No donation is too small. Every dollar brings us closer to restoring the life that was so unjustly taken from Julie—and brings comfort to a family that has endured unimaginable pain.

As Elie Wiesel said, “There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.” This is my protest. This is my plea. Please, help us stand up for Julie. Help us make her whole again.

Thank you, from the bottom of my heart,

Leigha