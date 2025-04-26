Julie Nichols Cancer Fund

My mother, Julie Nichols, has been diagnosed with cancer and is now moving toward hospice care. We have had so many reach out wanting to help alleviate some of the financial burdens that come with this devastating disease, so we decided to start a fund.

The medical bills, groceries, wound care, and other expenses related to cancer treatment can quickly add up, putting a significant strain on our family's resources. Your contributions will go directly towards helping my mother receive the best possible care and improving her quality of life during this difficult time.

Unfortunately, the prognosis is not optimistic, and we are preparing for the possibility of funeral expenses as well. Your support will not only bring my mother comfort and dignity but also give our family hope and strength during this challenging time.

We are grateful for any amount you can contribute, no matter how small. Your kindness and generosity will go a long way in helping us navigate this journey. Thank you for considering supporting us during this time.

The goal for this campaign is $5,000, but we really have no idea how much or how little to expect that we may need.

Thank you for your love, support, and generosity.

In Christ,

Tessie Nichols Hargrave

(If you do not recognize the name “James Nichols” that is my dad’s given name. All funds are going directly to my parents.)

Updates on my mom can be found on her Caring Bridge page linked here: https://www.caringbridge.org/site/22f6a5b2-1ae7-11f0-87ee-e5da485d1dd2?utm_source=website_share&utm_medium=share_button&utm_term&utm_content=link_share_button&utm_campaign=private_home_page&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR4s7wXCgcz263y00M1PWfjnFwSOeosTNun_cNf2VmUex1HG6D9gowa3H5RglQ_aem_y1fqvS_tEUzcAQZe8gW3Pg