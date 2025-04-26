Campaign Image

Julie Nichols Cancer Fund

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Tessie Hargrave

Campaign funds will be received by James Nichols

Julie Nichols Cancer Fund

My mother, Julie Nichols, has been diagnosed with cancer and is now moving toward hospice care. We have had so many reach out wanting to help alleviate some of the financial burdens that come with this devastating disease, so we decided to start a fund.

The medical bills, groceries, wound care, and other expenses related to cancer treatment can quickly add up, putting a significant strain on our family's resources. Your contributions will go directly towards helping my mother receive the best possible care and improving her quality of life during this difficult time.

Unfortunately, the prognosis is not optimistic, and we are preparing for the possibility of funeral expenses as well. Your support will not only bring my mother comfort and dignity but also give our family hope and strength during this challenging time.

We are grateful for any amount you can contribute, no matter how small. Your kindness and generosity will go a long way in helping us navigate this journey. Thank you for considering supporting us during this time.

The goal for this campaign is $5,000, but we really have no idea how much or how little to expect that we may need.

Thank you for your love, support, and generosity.

In Christ,

Tessie Nichols Hargrave

(If you do not recognize the name “James Nichols” that is my dad’s given name. All funds are going directly to my parents.)

Updates on my mom can be found on her Caring Bridge page linked here: https://www.caringbridge.org/site/22f6a5b2-1ae7-11f0-87ee-e5da485d1dd2?utm_source=website_share&utm_medium=share_button&utm_term&utm_content=link_share_button&utm_campaign=private_home_page&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR4s7wXCgcz263y00M1PWfjnFwSOeosTNun_cNf2VmUex1HG6D9gowa3H5RglQ_aem_y1fqvS_tEUzcAQZe8gW3Pg

Recent Donations
Show:
Heather and Hadley
$ 100.00 USD
46 minutes ago

Praying daily! We love you!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • Prayer for Julie’s pain to be managed and that she is comfortable and at peace.
  • Prayer for comfort and peace for Randy as he is navigating this very difficult season alongside Julie.
  • Pray for all of Julie’s kids, and grandbaby.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo