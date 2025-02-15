Supporting Julie Harmsworth

Helping Julie Fight Mysterious Lung and Throat Disease

Julie is a dedicated single woman who has suffered for more than a year with a serious undiagnosed illness (blisters in the back of the throat, 75 nodules on her lung, chronic cough and fatigue). She is an excellent teacher who works at a private childcare center with young children with various developmental levels. This is a very demanding job that requires a lot of energy. The center does not have any benefits when Julie is off work going through a series of tests, resulting in a substantial loss of income. Julies savings are depleted.

Emotional and Psychological Support

Julie recently went thru a Lung Resection (leaving her unable to work), CT, Biopsy and PET Scans, all which were inconclusive. Not knowing the cause nor how long she will be off work for treatment/recovery adds to her suffering. Julie is very concerned with how she will manage long term. She is facing a very challenging journey ahead but remains positive and hopeful and puts her trust in the Lord.

Your support can make a significant difference in helping Julie by relieving her financial pressures and emotional/physical stress. Funds will be used for travel/accommodation for tests/procedures, medication and living expenses.

How you can help

*Pray

* Make a donation to help cover the cost of medical appointments and living expenses while Julie is off work to recover.

* Share this page with friends and family to spread awareness and encourage others to contribute.

* Please continue to lift Julie up in prayer. Thank you.



