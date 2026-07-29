On Tuesday, January 6, our dear Julie Gunlock experienced a medical emergency. While she is now recovering, there is a long and challenging road ahead. Those who know Julie know her incredible strength and fighting spirit, and we are confident she will continue moving forward—buoyed by the prayers, love, and support of so many. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

Julie’s passion for cooking is one of the many ways she shows love to her family, and her three teenage boys are feeling that absence deeply right now (and Darren too!). As they adjust to this new reality, one very tangible way to support them is by helping ensure they are cared for during this time.

In lieu of flowers or other items, we invite you to consider supporting the “Julie Gunlock Family Fund.” Your generosity will help provide meals, transportation, and ease daily burdens, allowing the family to focus on what matters most—Julie’s recovery and being together.

Thank you for holding Julie in your thoughts and prayers, and for any support you are able to offer.







