Campaign Image

Julia's YWAM Support

Monthly Goal:

 USD $1,000

Total Raised:

 USD $3,150

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Julia Chu

Campaign funds will be received by Julia Chu

Julia's YWAM Support

Hello! I am currently serving with an organization called Youth With A Mission. YWAM is dedicated to knowing God and making God known. Young people from all over the world come to YWAM and are equipped to share the love of Jesus and bring the gospel to the nations. This Spring I will be heading to YWAM Amsterdam to attend the Shine Seminar. This is a training course on how to support survivors of human trafficking and how to advocate for social justice from a biblical perspective. Thank you for the support and any way you are able to contribute. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Jim and Allison
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

We will also be praying for you and your ministry. ❤️

Jim and Allison
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We will also be praying for you and your ministry. ❤️

Jim and Allison
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We will also be praying for you and your ministry. ❤️

Jim and Allison
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

We will also be praying for you and your ministry. ❤️

Jim and Allison
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

We will also be praying for you and your ministry. ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

Hi Julia. I attend gulf gate church. I too have a heart for the women and children affected. By sexual exploitation. I will be praying for your journey!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for your kindness and generosity. It’s very encouraging to hear from someone who also has a heart for those affected by sexual exploitation!" By Julia Chu

Jim and Allison
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

We will also be praying for you and your ministry. ❤️

Jim and Allison
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

We will also be praying for you and your ministry. ❤️

Jim and Allison
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

We will also be praying for you and your ministry. ❤️

Jim and Allison
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

We will also be praying for you and your ministry. ❤️

Jim and Allison
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

We will also be praying for you and your ministry. ❤️

Mariah
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Praying for you love 🙏🤗

Jim and Allison
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

We will also be praying for you and your ministry. ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 800.00 USD
11 months ago

In Christ your GGC friends pray for your protection, discernment, grace and your prosperity for Jesus.

Neil Harrison
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Good Luck and hope this helps.

Jim and Allison
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

We will also be praying for you and your ministry. ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Jim and Allison
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

We will also be praying for you and your ministry. ❤️

Jim and Allison
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

We will also be praying for you and your ministry. ❤️

Jim and Allison
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

We will also be praying for you and your ministry. ❤️

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo