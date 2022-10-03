Julia's YWAM Support

Monthly Goal:
USD $1,000
Total Raised:
USD $3,150
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Julia Chu
Hello! I am currently serving with an organization called Youth With A Mission. YWAM is dedicated to knowing God and making God known. Young people from all over the world come to YWAM and are equipped to share the love of Jesus and bring the gospel to the nations. This Spring I will be heading to YWAM Amsterdam to attend the Shine Seminar. This is a training course on how to support survivors of human trafficking and how to advocate for social justice from a biblical perspective. Thank you for the support and any way you are able to contribute.
We will also be praying for you and your ministry. ❤️
Hi Julia. I attend gulf gate church. I too have a heart for the women and children affected. By sexual exploitation. I will be praying for your journey!
"Thank you for your kindness and generosity. It’s very encouraging to hear from someone who also has a heart for those affected by sexual exploitation!" By Julia Chu
Praying for you love 🙏🤗
In Christ your GGC friends pray for your protection, discernment, grace and your prosperity for Jesus.
Good Luck and hope this helps.
