Julian’s fresh start.

Hey everyone, due to unfortunate circumstances my uncle Julian Michael Medina had just recently lost his house, his belongings and as well as his 4 dogs in a house fire. We need help as a community to get him back on his feet to get him anything he needs to help. Anything will help at this time though we cannot replace the animals he’s lost but we can all come together and help Julian get everything he needs. We really do appreciate everything, he works his own security company for silver city and he’s worked the blues, if he can help us with our town we can come together and return the favors. Please and Thank you to our community.