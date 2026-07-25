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Julianne’s service dog

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$10,050 USD

Fundraiser created byWalter Dolinski III

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lindsay McGuire

Julianne’s service dog

There are moments in life that forever change your heart.


For us, that moment came when our sweet daughter, Julianne, was diagnosed with Atypical Rett syndrome.


Rett syndrome is a rare, lifelong neurological disorder caused by a change in the MECP2 gene. Although Julianne understands far more than she is able to express, Rett syndrome affects nearly every part of her body. It impacts her ability to communicate, use her hands purposefully, regulate her emotions, sleep, eat, digest food, and eventually her mobility. It is often described as a condition that traps a brilliant mind inside a body that doesn’t always cooperate.


Yet if you met Julianne, you would first notice her beautiful smile. You would see joy. You would see determination. You would see a little girl who lights up every room she enters.


Behind that smile, however, are countless therapies, specialist appointments, sleepless nights, hours spent comforting her through painful episodes, and a future filled with challenges we never imagined.


One of the greatest gifts we can give Julianne is a professionally trained service dog.


A service dog is not simply a pet or companion—it is a highly trained medical support partner. For children with Rett syndrome, a service dog can make an incredible difference in both safety and quality of life.


Julianne’s service dog will be trained too.


* Provide deep pressure therapy to help calm her during episodes of anxiety, dysregulation, and overstimulation.

* Comfort and ground her during Rett episodes when her brain struggles to regulate her body.

* Retrieve important items such as diapers, wipes, water, medications, blankets, and eventually her communication device.

* Help interrupt repetitive hand movements by redirecting her attention when appropriate.

*Provide comfort during therapies, hospital visits, and medical procedures.

*Sleep beside her, offering calming support during the long nights when she struggles to settle. Many nights, Julianne sleeps only two to three hours at a time because her body simply cannot regulate itself.

* Accompany her to therapy sessions, doctor’s appointments, school, and everyday outings, providing confidence, consistency, and emotional security.


More than anything, a service dog will become Julianne’s constant companion—always by her side, offering comfort on the hard days and celebrating the victories alongside her.


The cost of raising and training a service dog is far beyond what most families can afford alone. Our goal is to raise $10,000 to help cover a portion of these life-changing expenses and bring Julianne one step closer to receiving her future service dog.


If you’re able to donate, please know that every dollar brings us closer to giving Julianne greater independence, comfort, and safety. If you’re unable to give financially, we completely understand. Sharing our story and praying for our family means more than words can express.


Thank you for loving our girl, believing in her future, and helping us give her every opportunity to thrive. We truly believe God has an incredible purpose for Julianne’s life, and we are grateful for every person who chooses to walk this journey with us.

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