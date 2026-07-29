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Julianne’s medical equipment

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$10,450 USD

Fundraiser created byWalter Dolinski III

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lindsay McGuire

Julianne’s medical equipment

For us, that moment came when our sweet daughter, Julianne, was diagnosed with Atypical Rett syndrome.

Rett syndrome is a rare, lifelong neurological disorder caused by a change in the MECP2 gene. Although Julianne understands far more than she is able to express, Rett syndrome affects nearly every part of her body. It impacts her ability to communicate, use her hands purposefully, regulate her emotions, sleep, eat, digest food, and eventually her mobility. It is often described as a condition that traps a brilliant mind inside a body that doesn’t always cooperate.

Yet if you met Julianne, the first thing you would notice is her beautiful smile. You would see joy. You would see determination. You would see a little girl who lights up every room she enters.

Behind that smile, however, are countless therapy sessions, specialist appointments, medical equipment, sleepless nights, painful episodes, and a future filled with challenges we never imagined.

As Julianne grows, so do her needs.

She requires ongoing physical, occupational, and speech therapy, adaptive equipment to support her development and safety, specialized communication devices that give her a voice, medical supplies, and other tools that help her experience the world as fully as possible. As Rett syndrome progresses, those needs will continue to change, and we want to be ready to give her every opportunity to thrive.

Our goal is to raise $20,000 to help provide for Julianne’s ongoing medical equipment, therapy expenses, adaptive devices, and other essential needs that insurance often doesn’t fully cover.

Every donation, no matter the amount, helps us continue giving Julianne the care, opportunities, and support she deserves. Your generosity allows us to focus less on the financial burden and more on helping our daughter reach every milestone possible.

If you’re unable to give financially, we completely understand. Sharing Julianne’s story and praying for our family means more than words can express.

Thank you for loving our sweet girl, believing in her future, and standing beside our family. We truly believe God has an incredible purpose for Julianne’s life. Though Rett syndrome may change the way she experiences the world, it will never define who she is. We are grateful for every person who chooses to walk this journey with us, helping us provide her with every opportunity to flourish.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” — Jeremiah 29:11


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