Support for the family of Felice Litterio

UPDATE AS OF 4.2.24 - Funeral arrangements and the obiturary can be found in the published updates.

On Monday, March 25th, Felice Erminio Litterio passed away suddenly in Front Royal, Virginia.

Felice leaves behind a deeply grieving family including his wife, Julia Litterio (née Ciskanik), their two young daughters Theadora (2.5) and Seraphina (5 months), his parents Joe and Julie Litterio, his siblings Elise (and Patrick) Freeman, Carmen, Lucia and Mario, along with deeply grieving grandparents and many, many beloved extended family members and friends - all a testament to the beautiful person that Felice was and the lives he touched with his goodness and love.





The outpouring of support has been significant and is deeply humbling to the Litterio family. Words cannot express the consolation your offers of support, and especially your prayers, have provided.





This fundraiser is a practical response to that outpouring and to the great need the family has at this time - especially Julia as she navigates a future without Felice. She must not only move forward without her husband beside her, but must face the practical aspects of life and parenting their children, devoid of his financial support.





Specifically, Julia has asked that Masses be offered for Felice, herself, and their daughters . She is also inviting us to join her in the Divine Mercy Novena for Felice and family Further, please pray for their deep consolation at this most difficult of times, that God may take care of their every need and show them the way forward. The Litterio families are asking first and foremost that you pray ardently for Felice and his young family. https://www.praymorenovenas.com/divine-mercy-novena Further, please pray for their deep consolation at this most difficult of times, that God may take care of their every need and show them the way forward.





We are also asking that you please consider a financial gift to be used by Felice’s young widow, Julia, for direct support of her and the girls.





Thankfully, funeral expenses are being generously covered outside of this fundraiser. However, there is no life insurance or other “rainy day fund” available to Julia.





She is completely dependent on *our* generosity to take care of her family’s financial needs!





Let’s honor Felice’s memory and show Julia that she is not alone and we are here to support her! No amount is too small! Our goal for this fundraiser is to provide for the material needs of Felice’s young family for a period of at least a year, ideally even longer.





Right now Julia needs time to grieve, to find peace and to determine next steps without the worry of how she will provide for her and the girls financially. Through this fundraiser, we can make sure that happens for her.





Finally, please share this GiveSendGo campaign far and wide to help us reach our goal.

We can absolutely do this if we all give a little and share with others in our networks! This is our chance to make a profound difference for this family!





If you are local to Front Royal and wish to contribute a meal, here is the link to the meal train for the family. Any meals offered will be accessible to the whole family, including Julia as well as Felice’s parents and siblings, etc. https://takethemameal.com/KFPX6512





OBITUARY

and here





If you'd like to participate in the virtual prayer vigil for Felice, which takes place over the next two days during his wake and funeral, please sign up here:





For both the positive and the negative, we live in times where technology is advanced and is often out of our control. Therefore, it is prudent to share that this is the only authorized fundraiser at this time. Further, we do not recommend viewing obituaries that are found in locations other than the Christendom College website and the Maddox Funeral Home website, both of which have been linked in this fundraiser. There are other obituaries out there that are spam and contain inaccurate information, intended to attract clicks and transfer a virus to your device.





FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

Thursday, April 4th 2024

Public Wake from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist (SJTB) Catholic Church, Front Royal, VA





Friday, April 5th

Public Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at SJTB

Private Burial

Public Reception at 1:00 p.m. at North Warren Volunteer Fire and Rescue Hall





In closing, thank you for your tremendous and unwavering support of Julia and the Litterio families! Your support and prayers are sustaining them in these hours of great need.



