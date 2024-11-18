Julia's Hungary Mission Trip

Dear Friends and Family,

I’m excited to share that God is leading me to participate in a short-term mission trip to Hungary, organized by Redemption City Church! Our team will be serving alongside a small Baptist church in Tata, Hungary, located about 35 miles outside Budapest. For the past eight years, the church has been faithfully led by our ministry partners, Gregor’ and Rhodes Szimon.

The mission of our trip is to host an English Camp, teaching children in the mornings and teens and adults in the evenings. Through these lessons, we’ll teach English and the story of Jesus. Our trip is scheduled for July 4–15, 2025.





Would you prayerfully consider partnering with me in this mission through financial and/or spiritual support? The total cost of the trip is $3,300. Your prayers for our team’s safety and for God’s will to be accomplished through this mission would mean so much to me.





If you feel led to contribute financially, you can donate online or checks can be made payable to Redemption City Church with "Hungary" in the memo line. All donations are tax-deductible.





Thank you for your prayers, generosity, and encouragement. Your support, in any form, is deeply appreciated!