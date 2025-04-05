Campaign Image

Single Mom Scammed and Emptied Bank Accounts

Goal:

 CAD $30,000

Raised:

 CAD $1,050

Campaign created by Julie McLachlan

This is incredibly hard for me to do, but I’m asking for help.

I never imagined I’d be in this position—sharing something so personal—but I’m reaching out with honesty and humility because I truly need support.

Yesterday, I was the victim of a devastating scam. Today, I woke up to find both of my bank accounts completely emptied. All of my money—gone. The emergency fund I had carefully set aside to ensure my daughters and I were okay, to cover bills and unexpected needs—completely vanished.

I’m a single mom of three daughters, originally from Canada, who relocated to Costa Rica on April 16th, 2021. I’ve built a life here from the ground up—running a property management and consulting business, and doing everything I can to give my girls a stable, meaningful life rooted in nature and community.

If you’re able to give anything—no matter how small—it would truly help. It will allow me to stabilize our situation, keep food on the table, and begin to recover. And if you can’t donate, please consider sharing this. Every bit of support means more than I can express.

Thank you for reading this, for caring, and for standing with us.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Jules

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 minute ago

Praying for you and your family to Rise and thrive after this terrible situation.

SpicyBBQ1
$ 50.00 CAD
10 minutes ago

Smith Fam
$ 100.00 CAD
13 minutes ago

You are always so generous when others have needs. May the seeds you’ve sown produce fruit in your family’s lives. We are praying for you!

Anon
$ 500.00 CAD
33 minutes ago

Meg benson
$ 175.00 CAD
36 minutes ago

Im so sorry! Sending all the love your way!

Suze Post
$ 25.00 CAD
37 minutes ago

So sorry to see you dealing with this. It's not much but I'll donate more when I can 🙏

Melissa
$ 100.00 CAD
56 minutes ago

I am so sorry this happened to you. Sending you and your family so much strength as you navigate this.

Kellyn D
$ 50.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Praying for you all!

