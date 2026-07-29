Juggy surgery and recovery

Last night, my dog Juggy was brutally attacked. We rushed her to the emergency veterinarian, where, after examining her, the vet said her injuries appear to be consistent with someone striking her with a machete.





They worked through the night to stabilize her until the surgeon could operate this morning. To make sure she received the care she needed, I had to borrow $1,000 from family to cover the initial emergency treatment.





I’ve attached the surgery estimate, which includes 24 hours of post-operative ICU care. We’ve set the fundraising goal at $5,000 because, due to the severity of her injuries, the vet believes she’ll likely need more than a single day in intensive care.





Thank you to everyone who has reached out, donated, shared her story, or kept Juggy in your thoughts. Your kindness and support mean more than you know.





*Goal updated due to Juggy’s situation. She will need multiple days in the hospital and the goal is for that specific change. I will continue to post videos and updates in both locations as she progresses and as these ridiculous private equity bills roll in. I genuinely could not do any of this without you. Juggy is truly the sweetest girl and I can’t wait to have her healed and happy again. Thank you