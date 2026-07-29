Judy wilson medical and living expenses

Judy Wilson widow of David Lee Wilson of Ottumwa,Iowa fell and broke her knee. She has no income needs assistance with rent , medical , and food. Really anything would be appreciated she’s stuck in her home and can no longer work for awhile. This fundraiser was requested for me to get started by her Step-daughter Amber. Please forward and share God bless.





For Transparency: I was asked by Judy's Step-daughter Amber Rupe to set this up and coordinate. 1% of all funds will go back to Give Send Go, the rest will be given to Judy.