Missions Trip To Santiago Dominican Republic

Nick and I will be embarking on a mission trip this March to Red Misericordia Orphanage. While all of my kids have participated in mission trips, this will be my first time—an experience far beyond my comfort zone. In this season of grief and transition, Nick reminded me that shifting our focus from ourselves to those in great need can be deeply healing. We believe we are called to be the hands and feet of Jesus on earth.

During our time at Red Misericordia Orphanage, we will:

Help build an outdoor play area for the children.

Care for preemie babies in the Mama Kangaroo program.

Assist caretakers in the Genesis Program (ages 0-2).

Support English or preschool classes.

Host a baby shower for pregnant teens.

Organize a grocery giveaway for families in need.

The cost of transportation and lodging is $1,500 per person. If you feel led to support us—whether financially or through prayer—we would be incredibly blessed and grateful.