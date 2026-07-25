GiveSendGo Logo

JUDGE DISMISSES DOMINION LAWSUIT: LEGAL FEES DUE!

Goal$250,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMike Lindell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mike Lindell

JUDGE DISMISSES DOMINION LAWSUIT: LEGAL FEES DUE!

HELP US FINISH STRONG: SUPPORT THE FINAL LEGAL FEES FOR MIKE LINDELL'S DEFENSE TEAM

Hello to all of our wonderful friends and supporters of Mike's mission to secure our election platforms.


For years, Mike Lindell stood in the center of one of the most expensive and relentless legal battles in America.

Through lawfare, public attacks, sanctions, and extraordinary financial pressure, Mike refused to stop speaking about the irrefutable evidence of election fraud from electronic voting machine companies.

Today, we are grateful to celebrate an important victory.

The lawsuit involving MyPillow and the company formerly known as Dominion Voting Systems has been dismissed with prejudice, bringing that case to a permanent close.


After years of litigation, this chapter is finally over.


But victories like this do not come without tremendous sacrifice.

Standing beside Mike every step of the way were courageous attorneys and legal professionals who weathered years of motions, hearings, filings, uncertainty, and enormous personal pressure.


When many would have walked away, they stayed. When the road became difficult, they continued fighting. When others questioned whether the battle could continue, they remained committed, even when the money was not there to keep them on staff, they stayed anyway.

Now we have one final mission:

To honor those commitments and pay the remaining legal bills owed to the brave attorneys who stood with Mike through this storm.


These men and women sacrificed time, resources, and countless hours defending principles they believed were worth defending.

They carried this burden alongside Mike, and now we have the opportunity to stand with them.

While this case has concluded, Mike continues to face ongoing litigation and legal expenses in other matters (Smartmatic is still launching lawfare at Mike!), including continuing legal battles that have placed extraordinary financial pressure on him and his team.

Would you consider making a contribution to help us close out these remaining legal obligations and support the dedicated attorneys who made this outcome possible?

Whether your gift is $10, $25, $50, $100, $250, or more, every dollar helps us finish this chapter with integrity and gratitude.

Most importantly, thank you.

Thank you for your prayers. for your faithfulness, for your encouragement during some of the hardest years Mike and his team have ever faced.

Together, we have weathered the storm.

Together, we celebrate this victory.

And together, we will finish strong.

" Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord."

— Friends and supporters of Mike Lindell

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve