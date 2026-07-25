JUDGE DISMISSES DOMINION LAWSUIT: LEGAL FEES DUE!

HELP US FINISH STRONG: SUPPORT THE FINAL LEGAL FEES FOR MIKE LINDELL'S DEFENSE TEAM

Hello to all of our wonderful friends and supporters of Mike's mission to secure our election platforms.





For years, Mike Lindell stood in the center of one of the most expensive and relentless legal battles in America.

Through lawfare, public attacks, sanctions, and extraordinary financial pressure, Mike refused to stop speaking about the irrefutable evidence of election fraud from electronic voting machine companies.

Today, we are grateful to celebrate an important victory.

The lawsuit involving MyPillow and the company formerly known as Dominion Voting Systems has been dismissed with prejudice, bringing that case to a permanent close.





After years of litigation, this chapter is finally over.





But victories like this do not come without tremendous sacrifice.

Standing beside Mike every step of the way were courageous attorneys and legal professionals who weathered years of motions, hearings, filings, uncertainty, and enormous personal pressure.





When many would have walked away, they stayed. When the road became difficult, they continued fighting. When others questioned whether the battle could continue, they remained committed, even when the money was not there to keep them on staff, they stayed anyway.

Now we have one final mission:

To honor those commitments and pay the remaining legal bills owed to the brave attorneys who stood with Mike through this storm.





These men and women sacrificed time, resources, and countless hours defending principles they believed were worth defending.

They carried this burden alongside Mike, and now we have the opportunity to stand with them.

While this case has concluded, Mike continues to face ongoing litigation and legal expenses in other matters (Smartmatic is still launching lawfare at Mike!), including continuing legal battles that have placed extraordinary financial pressure on him and his team.

Would you consider making a contribution to help us close out these remaining legal obligations and support the dedicated attorneys who made this outcome possible?

Whether your gift is $10, $25, $50, $100, $250, or more, every dollar helps us finish this chapter with integrity and gratitude.

Most importantly, thank you.

Thank you for your prayers. for your faithfulness, for your encouragement during some of the hardest years Mike and his team have ever faced.

Together, we have weathered the storm.

Together, we celebrate this victory.

And together, we will finish strong.

" Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord."

— Friends and supporters of Mike Lindell