Judge Covers for Sex Offending Teacher

Protect Texas Children and Defend the Right to Know

We Texans believe in protecting our children from predators. That should include holding educators to the highest standard.

Using public documents provided by the Texas Education Agency, the Open Records Project created a searchable database containing the names of over 20,000 teachers reported for misconduct against children.

https://openrecords.org/stories/Search_Teacher_Discipline.html

Since its launch, traffic to our site has skyrocketed, and so have targeted attacks trying to shut our servers down.

The Legal Battle We Face

Now, we are facing an unprecedented legal battle. We have been sued by a convicted, jailed felon who claims we defamed him simply by publishing his public, state-reported record.

Because a District Court Judge refused to dismiss the claim, this pro-se felon faces zero legal costs while continuing to force us to incur massive expenses. His goal? To force us to remove public safety records from our site.

Why This Case Matters

This is a precedent-setting case for the state of Texas. In a rare and powerful move, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has officially joined the lawsuit on our side via the Inspector General. The outcome of this case will decide a critical question: Will the oversight and discipline of teacher offenders be dictated by individual lawsuits and judges, or by the TEA, which legally exists to protect our school systems?

How You Can Help

We are standing our ground to keep this vital safety tool online and public. But we cannot fight this legal battle alone.

Your donation will directly fund our legal defense and help us maintain our servers against ongoing attacks. Please stand with us to protect Texas children and defend the public's right to know.

Donate today.