Heart Surgery for Brave Baby Jude

Help Baby Jude Heal: Heart Surgery for Our Brave Boy

Dear friends, family, and generous hearts,

Our sweet Jude is almost 8 months old and preparing for open-heart surgery on May 13th at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital to correct Tetralogy of Fallot, a rare and serious heart condition he was born with.

Since birth, Jude’s been carefully monitored as we’ve prayed and done all we can to keep him stable. Now, the time has come for the surgery that will give him the best chance at a full, healthy life.

This journey comes with heavy emotional and financial burdens — travel, time off work, extended hospital stays, and unexpected expenses. Many have asked how to help, and with humbled hearts, we’re now ready to receive the support we’ve been offered.

Your donations will help with:

Medical costs not covered by insurance

Travel and lodging near the hospital

Lost income during recovery

Meals and daily essentials

Most of all, we ask for your prayers — for strength, healing, and peace. Jude is a fighter, and we believe with your support, he’ll come through this stronger than ever.

Thank you for being part of his healing journey.

With love and gratitude,

Kyle, Alex, and Baby Jude





🎥 Want to Learn More?

Here’s an informative video about Tetralogy of Fallot, if you’d like to better understand what he’s facing:

Video about Tetralogy of Fallot.