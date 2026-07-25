Jude Wood- The Wood Family Needs Your Help!

Hello! We are raising funds to support my cousin, who is currently in the hospital fighting a severe case of bacterial pneumonia. This unexpected medical emergency has been incredibly tough on their family. We want to make sure they can focus entirely on recovering and getting back to full health without the heavy burden of the medical bills. If you are able to donate, any amount, no matter how big or small, would make a massive difference and be deeply appreciated. If you can't donate, please consider sharing this post to help us spread the word. Thank you so much for your kindness, prayers, and support!