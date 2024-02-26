Jubilee Harvest Ministries Pygmy Village Church

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $650
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Atia
This Campaign
Please read the background of our ministry to understand the need. In this campaign we are raising funds to finish the church building in one of the pygmy villages that we work with. We have the materials for the frame but still lack some of the metal for the roof. We have begun to build the foundation. This will be an open air church with just the wall behind the altar. The open air design will allow for easy expansion as the church grows. The church already draws people from surrounding villages and we know that as we continue our missions outreach and discipleship, the church will continue to grow.
We thank you for your support to help us build this church. It is very important for the people to have a place to worship.
Ministry Background
Conceived 20 years ago by the vision bearer Apostle Daniel Batela, Jubilee Apostolic Harvest Ministries came to light in 2012 in the city of Yaounde, capital of Cameroon situated in Central Africa. The ministry is an apolitical and non-profit body whose vision is; "Revealing Jesus Christ, discipling leaders and proclaiming the jubilee of the Lord to the nations." (Levticus 25 :13)
With a mission statement of, "Transforming lives and communities for global impact", our mission is to reach out to the lost at all cost, and bring light, hope and healing to less privileged communities through the preaching and teaching of the undiluted Word of God, missions and the implementation of social works.
Our mission fields include the Eastern and South West Regions of Cameroon, some border villages of Congo Brazzaville and some communities in Gabon. The equatorial forest jungles of eastern region of Cameroon and Congo Brazzaville are inhabited mostly by gem (local natives) and Baka pygmies. The main activities carried out by the natives are farming(cocoa, plantains and cassava) as well as hunting and small commerce. Once we reach the edges of the jungles, it takes 3 or more days of walking by foot to reach the villages, sometimes without a path and always in danger from gorillas, tigers and venomous snakes.
We evangelize, make disciples and plant churches. We have started free schools for the children in 2 villages which includes a meal 3 times a week. We bring rice, oil, and clothing to the villages. Schools in this part of Africa typically require tuition as well as providing all supplies and uniforms. We are also bringing solar lights to these villages which have no electricity. Our goal is to help the villages become self sustaining and be set free from the servitude to abusive cocoa plantation owners. Therefore we are teaching them to farm for their own needs and for commerce.
Witchcraft is deeply embedded in the life of these native villages, with the most notorious witches and wizards of Central Africa being located in Eastern Cameroon. Some have the capacity to transform into wild animals. Children are frequently victims of witchcraft. Some villages believe that someone has to be sacrificed to their idols every year. Family foundations and structures are built on immorality and incestuous relationships. Primary sicknesses are epilepsy, diabetes, eye problems, hernias, malaria and infections.
But God is more powerful than all of those things and our missions trips consistently see miraculous healing, appearances of "strange men" telling witches to burn all their witchcraft articles and to "listen to the man coming to them", and whole villages believing in Jesus, to name just a few of the things we see. And so we keep going back, not just for a day but for weeks even months, to disciple and help them to improve their physical conditions. This is what God has called us to do.
Back in our home of Yaounde, co-founder Rev. Emeliene Batela oversees our a church, a music school for children as an evangelistic outreach, and runs a bible college, along with raising our 4 children. Corruption and poverty are endemic even in the capital region, requiring continual outreach, counseling and equipping.
And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work. (2 Corinthians 9:8) May God richly bless you and grant success to your church building project.
You are doing great work and I look forward to the testimonies!
February 26th, 2024
Jubilee Apostolic Harvest Ministries
2023 Annual Report
👉 EVANGELISM & CHURCH PLANTING
1. A school of evangelism and discipleship was held in the Eastern region during the first week of January 2023. Seven villages were evangelized with over 300 souls won for the Lord. Baptism of over 100 converts was slated for Easter.
2. The headquarters church in Yaoundé focused on their evangelism outreach every Saturday in the neighbourhoods of Mefou-Assi, Etoa and the Ahala food market. New converts added weekly to the church and a school of discipleship held every Thursday for follow up.
👉 MISSIONS
*1st quarter of 2023: Brother Daniel travelled for missions to Dubai for the AWAKE Middle East prayers and leadership conference which took place in January.
* Second quarter of 2023: Brother Daniel and the wife traveled to the U.S for missions and health issues.
*Last quarter of 2023: Special Christmas love feast outreaches and missions took place in the Eastern region of Cameroon (detailed report will be attached to this report).
👉 SCHOOLS/TRAININGS
* The Apostolic Bible college (ABC) covered 2/3 of their second level program.
* The music school for kids registered 15 new kids into the music school.
👉 CARITAS
1. Education
Two orphans and two internally displaced young girls benefitted from our 2023 educational back to school sponsorship.
2. A special outreach to challenged widows and single mothers was done by the women's department (CHAMBERMAIDENS) on Dec 23rd under the leadership of sister Emily with the aim to encourage them spiritually, materially and financially.
👉 CONSTRUCTION WORKS & LOGISTICS
* By the grace of God the main road leading to the Yaoundé missions headquarter and the resident Pastor's home was arranged and a security fence is in work.
* A project of a bore hole water system was realized for the missions headquarters in Yaoundé.
* The foundational phase of the construction of the missions headquarters in the Eastern region began during the last week of December.
DETAILED REPORT OF THE END OF YEAR SPECIAL OUTREACHES
The 2023 end of year (Isaiah 58:6-14) 40 days fasting and prayers program under the theme: "Unlocking destinies of families and ethnic groups from the court of Heaven" ended on December 17th with an Agape fellowship meal for the entire church.
Based on the main text below for the fasting program:
Isaiah 58:6-7; "Is not this the fast that I have chosen? to loose the bands of wickedness, to undo the heavy burdens, and to let the oppressed go free, and that ye break every yoke?
Is it not to deal thy bread to the hungry, and that thou bring the poor that are cast out to thy house? when thou seest the naked, that thou cover him; and that thou hide not thyself from thine own flesh?"
The Lord helped us to fulfill the following during and after the fasting program.
👉 We provided rents for an apartment for a young mother of two kids who was thrown out of the house by her husband because of her faith in Jesus.
👉 A caritas and evangelistic visit was made to the Abongbang and Lomie prisons located in some small cities in the Eastern region by brother Daniel and his team. It is important to note here that both prisons are not enjoying the kind of benefits that prisons in big major cities have. Prior to the visit the Lord instructed Daniel to pay the fines for the release of some prisoners who had good testimonies and behaviour serving their term of imprisonment. It was quite an emotional encounter and experience especially to the inmates who never dreamt of leaving prison before Christmas. This act was first of its kind to be experienced by the prison of Abongbang, a remark made by prison attendant.
The state of the prison and most of the prisoners was heart breaking. Some were seriously sick and others were physically worn out. One of the inmates that was released was suffering from chronic skin fungi. The word of God was preached to the prisoners and the entire prison staff, Bibles were distributed to the inmates, some bags of food were offered to the prisons, those that were released were given cash envelopes for transportation and start off capital for any small economic activity.
👉 A caritas outreach was equally done in the heart of the forest in Ndimako Baka pygmy community. 120 Baka pygmy kids and their parents were mobilized on the eve of Christmas. These kids received each from brother Daniel and his team beautifully designed ready-made outfits and a pair of shoes each which was not in their wildest expectation. The love of Christ was celebrated in the heart of the jungle and the joy and smiles on their faces was priceless. The Word of God was preached in words and deeds and many responded to the altar call of salvation.
Missions is our passion! Missions is our essence!
We give all the glory to Jesus.
SOME PRAISE REPORTS
The Lord was indeed good, faithful and gracious towards His servants and the missions throughout 2023.
👉 The Lord added more souls to His church
👉 The Lord provided during the trip of the Apostle and his wife to the U.S. in July 2023. Prior to their trip the Lord provided a flight ticket for the Apostle's wife. While in the U.S the Lord used a couple to foot all the medical bills they incurred in the hospital.
👉 Upon the doctor's recommendations, the Lord used a daughter of Zion to provide funds for the purchase of a car for the wife of the Apostle who had been using the motorbike as a means of transportation for over 7 years.
👉 The Lord be praised for opened doors of ministry in the U.S via which healings, deliverance and consolation were experienced by many.
OUR MAIN PROJECTS FOR 2024
By the grace of God, the projects we intend to implement this year are:
👉 Construction of the first floor of the mission's headquarters in the mission fields of the Eastern region
👉 Construction and furnishing of two additional classrooms for the missions nursery and primary school
👉 Purchase of a double cabin 4 wheel pick up vehicle to facilitate transportation from the city to the mission field in the Eastern region
👉 Special September back to school scholarship fund of 120US dollar per child for 100 Baka pygmy and njem kids in the mission field in the Eastern region
👉 Special Easter Ground Breakers School of Discipleship and outreach to the Agape Love Home orphanage slated for April
👉 Special Christmas Caritas outreaches to Abongbang and Lomie prisons. Love feast missions to the Baka pygmies communities in Ndimako. Special Christmas outreach to challenged widows and single mothers in Yaoundé.
APPRECIATIONS
We deeply appreciate all our mentors, destiny partners and helpers who supported us through all our missions in 2023.
Words are not enough to thank our covenant brother (John) and covenant sister (Maria) for your love, care, prayers, counsels, moral, material and financial support towards us, our family and missions.
Words fail us to appreciate Yahweh for His love, goodness and faithfulness towards us, our team and their families. Vision is given to a man but fulfilled by a network of persons.
This is the Lord's doing and it is marvelous in our sight.
Thank you once more for the trust.
Shalom! Shalom!
Apostle Daniel and Pastor Emeliene Batela
