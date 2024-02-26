Jubilee Harvest Ministries Pygmy Village Church

This Campaign

Please read the background of our ministry to understand the need. In this campaign we are raising funds to finish the church building in one of the pygmy villages that we work with. We have the materials for the frame but still lack some of the metal for the roof. We have begun to build the foundation. This will be an open air church with just the wall behind the altar. The open air design will allow for easy expansion as the church grows. The church already draws people from surrounding villages and we know that as we continue our missions outreach and discipleship, the church will continue to grow.

We thank you for your support to help us build this church. It is very important for the people to have a place to worship.

Ministry Background

Conceived 20 years ago by the vision bearer Apostle Daniel Batela, Jubilee Apostolic Harvest Ministries came to light in 2012 in the city of Yaounde, capital of Cameroon situated in Central Africa. The ministry is an apolitical and non-profit body whose vision is; "Revealing Jesus Christ, discipling leaders and proclaiming the jubilee of the Lord to the nations." (Levticus 25 :13)

With a mission statement of, "Transforming lives and communities for global impact", our mission is to reach out to the lost at all cost, and bring light, hope and healing to less privileged communities through the preaching and teaching of the undiluted Word of God, missions and the implementation of social works.

Our mission fields include the Eastern and South West Regions of Cameroon, some border villages of Congo Brazzaville and some communities in Gabon. The equatorial forest jungles of eastern region of Cameroon and Congo Brazzaville are inhabited mostly by gem (local natives) and Baka pygmies. The main activities carried out by the natives are farming(cocoa, plantains and cassava) as well as hunting and small commerce. Once we reach the edges of the jungles, it takes 3 or more days of walking by foot to reach the villages, sometimes without a path and always in danger from gorillas, tigers and venomous snakes.

We evangelize, make disciples and plant churches. We have started free schools for the children in 2 villages which includes a meal 3 times a week. We bring rice, oil, and clothing to the villages. Schools in this part of Africa typically require tuition as well as providing all supplies and uniforms. We are also bringing solar lights to these villages which have no electricity. Our goal is to help the villages become self sustaining and be set free from the servitude to abusive cocoa plantation owners. Therefore we are teaching them to farm for their own needs and for commerce.

Witchcraft is deeply embedded in the life of these native villages, with the most notorious witches and wizards of Central Africa being located in Eastern Cameroon. Some have the capacity to transform into wild animals. Children are frequently victims of witchcraft. Some villages believe that someone has to be sacrificed to their idols every year. Family foundations and structures are built on immorality and incestuous relationships. Primary sicknesses are epilepsy, diabetes, eye problems, hernias, malaria and infections.

But God is more powerful than all of those things and our missions trips consistently see miraculous healing, appearances of "strange men" telling witches to burn all their witchcraft articles and to "listen to the man coming to them", and whole villages believing in Jesus, to name just a few of the things we see. And so we keep going back, not just for a day but for weeks even months, to disciple and help them to improve their physical conditions. This is what God has called us to do.

Back in our home of Yaounde, co-founder Rev. Emeliene Batela oversees our a church, a music school for children as an evangelistic outreach, and runs a bible college, along with raising our 4 children. Corruption and poverty are endemic even in the capital region, requiring continual outreach, counseling and equipping.