Over the years, Juanita has sown countless seeds of kindness, generosity, encouragement, and love into the lives of others. She has often been the first to lend a hand, offer support, open her heart, or simply show up when someone was hurting.





Today, she finds herself facing a difficult chapter and the challenge of rebuilding her life.





Like all of us, Juanita has weathered storms. Some storms arrive through circumstances beyond control, while others are the result of our own choices. Yet growth often begins when we are willing to ask for help, accept support, and take the next step forward.





Many years ago, an episode of Little House on the Prairie told the story of a harvest of friends. A farmer who had always helped others found himself unable to finish the work before him. One by one, friends and neighbors came together to help carry the burden until the job was done.





Perhaps this is Juanita’s harvest of friends.





The effort is more than financial assistance. It is an opportunity for family, friends, and all those whose lives have been touched by Juanita by wanting its kindness to walk alongside her as she begins again.





The road ahead includes rebuilding, meeting financial obligations, restoring stability, and creating a strong foundation for the future. While no one can walk that road for her, none of us were meant to walk it alone.





If Juanita has ever touched your life with her generosity, friendship, encouragement, laughter, or love, we invite you to consider helping in whatever way you are able. She would be the first to help any of us.





Perhaps now it’s our turn to help her.





With gratitude,





Juanita, her family and friends