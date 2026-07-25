Juan Luna Memorial Hooah

In Loving Memory of Juan Luna





It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Juan Luna, a proud 78-year-old Vietnam veteran, who unexpectedly lost his life to a sudden heart attack.





Juan was a devoted father to his son, Justin, and a loving grandfather to Noah. Though his family was small, they were his entire world. He dedicated his life to loving, protecting, and providing for those he cherished most.





As a veteran, Juan honorably served our country with courage and selflessness. Now, it is our turn to honor him with the respectful farewell he deserves.





We are humbly asking for any donation, big or small, to help ease the burden of medical expenses and provide Juan with the honorable military funeral he earned through his service.





Every contribution, prayer, and share is deeply appreciated. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this difficult time.





God bless our families, our troops, and all who have served.





"Be All You Can Be." Hooah. 🇺🇸