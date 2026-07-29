Juan & Lonita's Vehicle Emergency

Juan & Lonita have been seeking the Lord about a possible move from ID to TN. God has been clearly opening doors and pointing them in that direction. So, in a step of faith, they sold their furniture, packed up the belongings, quit Juan's job, moved out of their apartment, and set out on Friday, May 29. Nine hours into their trip they had a freak accident - the trailer they had rented lost a wheel and caused their vehicle to loose control. Both their vehicle and the trailer were destroyed. We praise God for keeping Juan & Lonita safe in the midst of it!

After 24 hours of waiting for further direction at the hotel, friends from back home came and gave them a ride back to ID. They are now without a home, a vehicle, a job, or personal items. Their insurance has confirmed that they are not covering any expenses for their personal vehicle (since no people were hurt, and no other vehicles were involved). The trailer rental company is only covering the costs of the trailer.

We would like to help Juan & Lonita as they face this huge unexpected loss. Current costs include a truck rental to get everything moved to TN, a new vehicle, and furnishings to settle into their new home. Every gift will help make them feel a bit less alone right now. Please keep them in your prayers as they navigate this traumatic experience. God bless!