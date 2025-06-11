Campaign Image

Support for Jeff Thomas Family

Monthly Goal:

 USD $5,000

Total Raised:

 USD $4,540

Raised this month:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Natalie Thomas

Campaign funds will be received by Natalie Thomas

While repairing soffit and fascia boards at a customer’s home, Jeff was attacked by a swarm of wasps and fell from a ladder about 17-18 feet. He broke his lower left leg in multiple places and his left wrist. Because of his extensive injuries, Jeff was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and is receiving care in the trauma unit.  He had eight surgeries within his 28-day hospital stay, with more surgeries to come.  His recovery/rehabilitation time is unknown, but we have been told that he will be in the external fixture for 3-6 months and will be non-weight-bearing on his left leg for at least one year.

Jeff is self-employed and has been the sole provider for his family—his wife and four children (ages 19, 17, 12, and 7).  Because of his injuries, he will be unable to work again for more than a year. If you feel led to help them meet their monthly goal to support the family and continue paying their monthly bills (and many medical bills to come), any amount would be greatly appreciated.

Update as of Tuesday, June 17th:

Jeff has made his decision. On Thursday, the orthopedic surgeons will attach an external circular frame to his leg, which will remain for 3 to 6 months while the bones heal. Because of the amount of bone loss he has, there will be some bone grafting in the near future. Unfortunately, that leg will be non-weight bearing for a whole year. 😭 This will be a process that will take a lot of time for recovery, but he is willing to try this in order to save his leg. He has always been active and independent, so this will also be very difficult, I’m sure.

Please pray for the following:

1) a smooth and successful surgery

2) minimal pain during this whole process

3) NO infection now or in the months ahead, so that we can stay the course

4) our mentality as we face the challenges ahead

5) that our financial needs will continue to be met

Thank you all for your prayers, love, and support!!! 🙏🏼❤️

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 hours ago

Love and prayers for a speedy recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
16 days ago

Glenn and Jame Raley
$ 1000.00 USD
18 days ago

Praying God richly blesses your recovery. Thank you for the Christian example you both live on a daily basis. We love you and yours❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Praying for you and your family 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
23 days ago

We are praying for quick recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
27 days ago

Betty Carroll
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Judy
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying for a full recovery.

Autumn Blair
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying for your whole family during this time!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
28 days ago

Wesley Chapel
$ 500.00 USD
29 days ago

May God bless you during your struggles.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Brasher Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a full recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Stan and Michelle Smith
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Continued prayers for Jeff & family.

Ericka Doby
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Your Brown Butter Family

Byran Osbourn
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Jerry Jones
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all!

Earnst family
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you all during this tough time! Praying all continues to go well!

