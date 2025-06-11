Support for Jeff Thomas Family

While repairing soffit and fascia boards at a customer’s home, Jeff was attacked by a swarm of wasps and fell from a ladder about 17-18 feet. He broke his lower left leg in multiple places and his left wrist. Because of his extensive injuries, Jeff was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and is receiving care in the trauma unit. He had eight surgeries within his 28-day hospital stay, with more surgeries to come. His recovery/rehabilitation time is unknown, but we have been told that he will be in the external fixture for 3-6 months and will be non-weight-bearing on his left leg for at least one year.

Jeff is self-employed and has been the sole provider for his family—his wife and four children (ages 19, 17, 12, and 7). Because of his injuries, he will be unable to work again for more than a year. If you feel led to help them meet their monthly goal to support the family and continue paying their monthly bills (and many medical bills to come), any amount would be greatly appreciated.

Update as of Tuesday, June 17th:

Jeff has made his decision. On Thursday, the orthopedic surgeons will attach an external circular frame to his leg, which will remain for 3 to 6 months while the bones heal. Because of the amount of bone loss he has, there will be some bone grafting in the near future. Unfortunately, that leg will be non-weight bearing for a whole year. 😭 This will be a process that will take a lot of time for recovery, but he is willing to try this in order to save his leg. He has always been active and independent, so this will also be very difficult, I’m sure.

Please pray for the following:

1) a smooth and successful surgery

2) minimal pain during this whole process

3) NO infection now or in the months ahead, so that we can stay the course

4) our mentality as we face the challenges ahead

5) that our financial needs will continue to be met

Thank you all for your prayers, love, and support!!! 🙏🏼❤️

Venmo: @nthomas1231

Cash App: $nthomas1231

givesendgo.com/jthomas8266