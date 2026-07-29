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Support the Mission of JS Corp. Fundraiser Network

Monthly Goal$1,000 USD
Total Raised$0 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoseph Sanders

Support the Mission of JS Corp. Fundraiser Network


In a world where many life-affirming and faith-based organizations struggle to find the resources they need, JS Corp Fundraiser Network exists to make a difference.

Our mission is simple but powerful: to strengthen and support organizations that defend life, serve families, and bring hope to communities.

Across the country, countless pro-life ministries, pregnancy resource centers, and Catholic outreach programs are doing heroic work—but many of them operate with very limited fundraising capacity. Great missions often struggle not because of a lack of passion, but because they lack the resources and infrastructure needed to grow.

That is where we come in.

JS Corp Fundraiser Network works to build creative fundraising initiatives that help these organizations thrive. Through projects such as community fundraising events, online giving campaigns, charity partnerships with restaurants, aluminum recycling drives, and small-business collaborations, we aim to generate sustainable support for life-affirming causes.

We are also working to expand our efforts nationwide, including initiatives such as sending handmade shawls of encouragement to those in need, developing online donation platforms, and building partnerships that multiply the impact of every dollar given.

Your support helps us:

• Launch new fundraising initiatives for pro-life ministries

• Support pregnancy resource centers serving mothers and babies

• Build outreach networks for Catholic organizations with limited resources

• Expand awareness for life-affirming causes

• Work toward establishing our organization as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit

Every donation—large or small—helps build a stronger network of support for organizations that defend life and serve those most in need.

Together, we can create a movement of generosity that reaches far beyond a single organization. We can strengthen ministries, support families, and bring hope where it is needed most.

If you believe in protecting life, strengthening communities, and supporting faith-driven outreach, we invite you to stand with us.

Please consider making a donation today and becoming part of this mission.

Your generosity helps turn compassion into action.

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