Memoriam of Joseph Rocheleau

**In Memoriam: Joseph Rocheleau**

Joseph Rocheleau, a devoted husband, loving father of five, and proud grandfather of six, leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, generosity, and laughter. His life touched everyone who knew him, and his impact will continue to resonate for generations.

As a husband, Joseph was unwavering in his commitment, creating a home filled with warmth and joy. As a father, he guided his children with wisdom, teaching them integrity and compassion. His six grandchildren were the light of his life, and he cherished every moment with them.

A true humanitarian, Joseph dedicated much of his life to helping others, living out his Christian values of kindness, empathy, and humility. He was a visionary and an artist, always dreaming big and inspiring others. His sense of humor and infectious laughter brought comfort and joy to everyone around him, even in difficult times.

In this time of loss, his family is seeking support to cover final expenses. A **GiveSendGo** page has been created to help with these costs and to honor the memory of a man who gave so much to others.

Joseph’s legacy of service, faith, and love will continue to inspire. Rest in peace, Joseph—your light, love, and laughter will never fade.