Memoriam of Joseph Rocheleau

Raised:
USD $1,850
**In Memoriam: Joseph Rocheleau**
Joseph Rocheleau, a devoted husband, loving father of five, and proud grandfather of six, leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, generosity, and laughter. His life touched everyone who knew him, and his impact will continue to resonate for generations.
As a husband, Joseph was unwavering in his commitment, creating a home filled with warmth and joy. As a father, he guided his children with wisdom, teaching them integrity and compassion. His six grandchildren were the light of his life, and he cherished every moment with them.
A true humanitarian, Joseph dedicated much of his life to helping others, living out his Christian values of kindness, empathy, and humility. He was a visionary and an artist, always dreaming big and inspiring others. His sense of humor and infectious laughter brought comfort and joy to everyone around him, even in difficult times.
In this time of loss, his family is seeking support to cover final expenses. A **GiveSendGo** page has been created to help with these costs and to honor the memory of a man who gave so much to others.
Joseph’s legacy of service, faith, and love will continue to inspire. Rest in peace, Joseph—your light, love, and laughter will never fade.
Keeping you in our prayers!
We love you and the legacy Joe has left behind with his amazing heart.
Papa Joe was the greatest! Praying for you guys. May God's Peace be with all of you.
We’re keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Prayers for the Rocheleau family.
Love you guys! Jess, Ken, Andi, and Alyssa
So sorry for your loss
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.