JP Project and JP Conference

Goal:

 USD $75,000

Raised:

 USD $5,753

Campaign created by Usmaan Sahibzada

Campaign funds will be received by Usmaan Sahibzada

After the highly successful and unprecedented First Ever JP Conference, organized by Khanverse, we decided to raise funds to expand our operations, write and publish a 1000+ page compendium book, create a secure forum, a Clubhouse/Spaces alternative as well as a non-cancellable, elegant streaming platform. 

We will also use these funds to plan and organizing JP Con II and other highly effective, exceedingly professional JP grassroots movements and events.

$75K is the first goal. 

It guarantees JP Con II and everything mentioned above.

Down the road, after we hit $75k raised, we will expand this to $150K to execute everything desired in the next calendar year which includes a down payment on a potential property that will include a studio and the full facilities we will need to do annual and quarterly JP Conferences.

Some of the featured guests and special speakers who presented at the first conference and will be involved with the JP Project moving forward are, 

Dr. Cynthia McKinney

Dr. Michael Scheuer

Dr. E Michael Jones

Germar Rudolf

Ayo Kimathi

Lucas Gage

Sam Parker 

Dave Gahary

Cultured Thug

Prothink

Khanverse

and several others who are currently unnamed.

We are the Official Vanguard of the Global movement to retake the planet from Organized Jewry through strictly peaceful means.

The Clock is Ticking on the Kehilla™

- JP Project - 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 1200.00 USD
24 days ago

Truth, Justice, & Love is what guides us in this Spiritual Battle of the Ages. Victory is our Destiny! Alchematron

Talal
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Anyone who can afford to donate should. This is how we save this nation!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Sean Andrew
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Khan, I owed you this donation for the consultation you gave me on x months ago.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

From @OurRedress. You guys are awesome. Keep up the great work.

Steph
$ 25.00 USD
30 days ago

Love that you guys are doing this! Keep speaking out it’s powerful! ❤️

Sel
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you all for your hard work and putting yourselves on the line. None of it goes unnoticed. Let’s get our country back!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Real recognizes real. o/

bad grammar
$ 33.00 USD
1 month ago

15.24 And We have known those among you who advance and those who lag behind

AlexPrez20xx
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

This is not an easy topic but I support your right and I support the cause to finally expose JP in America!

Mossie
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Let us remain focused and determined 💪

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Khanverse,Thanks for the JP Conference and thanks for all you are doing. I will give again.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you all for your work

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Bravo

Kay-Anna
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

The first conference was Amazing, looking forward to what will only get better

bad grammar
$ 109.00 USD
4 months ago

what a time to be alive

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
4 months ago

Into the wishing well for my people and your people.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

keep telling the truth

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Keep up the great work Khanverse and friends! From Alchematron

