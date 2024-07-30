JP Project and JP Conference

Goal:
USD $75,000
Raised:
USD $5,753
Campaign funds will be received by Usmaan Sahibzada
After the highly successful and unprecedented First Ever JP Conference, organized by Khanverse, we decided to raise funds to expand our operations, write and publish a 1000+ page compendium book, create a secure forum, a Clubhouse/Spaces alternative as well as a non-cancellable, elegant streaming platform.
We will also use these funds to plan and organizing JP Con II and other highly effective, exceedingly professional JP grassroots movements and events.
$75K is the first goal.
It guarantees JP Con II and everything mentioned above.
Down the road, after we hit $75k raised, we will expand this to $150K to execute everything desired in the next calendar year which includes a down payment on a potential property that will include a studio and the full facilities we will need to do annual and quarterly JP Conferences.
Some of the featured guests and special speakers who presented at the first conference and will be involved with the JP Project moving forward are,
Dr. Cynthia McKinney
Dr. Michael Scheuer
Dr. E Michael Jones
Germar Rudolf
Ayo Kimathi
Lucas Gage
Sam Parker
Dave Gahary
Cultured Thug
Prothink
Khanverse
and several others who are currently unnamed.
We are the Official Vanguard of the Global movement to retake the planet from Organized Jewry through strictly peaceful means.
The Clock is Ticking on the Kehilla™
- JP Project -
Truth, Justice, & Love is what guides us in this Spiritual Battle of the Ages. Victory is our Destiny! Alchematron
Anyone who can afford to donate should. This is how we save this nation!
Khan, I owed you this donation for the consultation you gave me on x months ago.
From @OurRedress. You guys are awesome. Keep up the great work.
Love that you guys are doing this! Keep speaking out it’s powerful! ❤️
Thank you all for your hard work and putting yourselves on the line. None of it goes unnoticed. Let’s get our country back!
Real recognizes real. o/
15.24 And We have known those among you who advance and those who lag behind
This is not an easy topic but I support your right and I support the cause to finally expose JP in America!
Let us remain focused and determined 💪
Khanverse,Thanks for the JP Conference and thanks for all you are doing. I will give again.
Thank you all for your work
Bravo
The first conference was Amazing, looking forward to what will only get better
what a time to be alive
Into the wishing well for my people and your people.
keep telling the truth
Keep up the great work Khanverse and friends! From Alchematron
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.