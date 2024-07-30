JP Project and JP Conference

After the highly successful and unprecedented First Ever JP Conference, organized by Khanverse, we decided to raise funds to expand our operations, write and publish a 1000+ page compendium book, create a secure forum, a Clubhouse/Spaces alternative as well as a non-cancellable, elegant streaming platform.



We will also use these funds to plan and organizing JP Con II and other highly effective, exceedingly professional JP grassroots movements and events.



$75K is the first goal.



It guarantees JP Con II and everything mentioned above.



Down the road, after we hit $75k raised, we will expand this to $150K to execute everything desired in the next calendar year which includes a down payment on a potential property that will include a studio and the full facilities we will need to do annual and quarterly JP Conferences.

Some of the featured guests and special speakers who presented at the first conference and will be involved with the JP Project moving forward are,

Dr. Cynthia McKinney

Dr. Michael Scheuer

Dr. E Michael Jones

Germar Rudolf

Ayo Kimathi

Lucas Gage

Sam Parker

Dave Gahary

Cultured Thug

Prothink

Khanverse

and several others who are currently unnamed.

We are the Official Vanguard of the Global movement to retake the planet from Organized Jewry through strictly peaceful means.



The Clock is Ticking on the Kehilla™

- JP Project -