Support JP Baseball

JP Baseball Program:

Now, midway through our 2025 season, the culture is continuing to strengthen, development of the players is starting to yield fruit, and the program is growing roots that, with the continued support of our friends and families, will anchor it for years to come.

JP Baseball Needs:

JP is one of few high schools in our region without dugouts for its players. The program is working with a local architect who is volunteering his skill to help liaise with the county to obtain permits to construct dugouts. Filed maintenance is an ongoing need and the program is in desperate need of a new shed. Your gift will contribute towards expenses associated with these and many other needs. Any donation you are able to give will have a lasting impact and will help us improve our program! Donations are not tax deductible.