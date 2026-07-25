GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Joyous Homecoming: Love & Celebrate Disability

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byElizabeth Hiser

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elizabeth Hiser

Joyous Homecoming: Love & Celebrate Disability

🎈💖 Happy Birthday, Baby Boy! 🚀👶 Six years ago, we faced a shock that changed our lives forever. Our little miracle was born with complications that affect his everyday life—and every doctor's appointment has been fraught with worry and doubt. But today? Today he's home for the first time in six long years! 🌟🏡 It hasn't been easy; we've had more medical interventions, therapies, and hospital stays than I can count. And even though doctors say there are many things wrong with him, they also tell me I'm lucky he's home at all. But as a mother who believes in the power of God and love, I believe in miracles too! This birthday is more than just another year—it's about cherishing every moment we have together, making memories that will last a lifetime, and celebrating the bond only true love can create between a parent and child. And this year, instead of focusing on all he can't do or how different his life might be, I want to focus on what makes him unique: His smile, his laughter, his presence in our lives. That's why we're reaching out for your help—to give my son the birthday bash he deserves! It doesn't have to cost a fortune; every little bit helps make this special day magical without breaking the bank. Whether it's donating $5 or sharing our story, you can be part of making his homecoming one giant party filled with love and joy. Remember: "Love isn't about how many days, months, or years you are together. It’s about how much you love each other every single day." - Unknown And we want to share this special bond not only with our immediate family but also with YOU! 🙌🎈 Whether it's sharing a quote, donating, spreading the word, or simply sending positive vibes—YOU are making a difference in our lives. 💕✨ Thank you for reading and supporting us on this incredible journey. Your support means more than words can say ❤️ Let's give my son a birthday he will remember forever! #MiracleBabyHomecoming #CelebrateWithUs 🎁🥳

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve