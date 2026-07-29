Joy - Support for Angel's Treatment

TITLE: Urgent Help Needed: Save My Daughter Angel and Help Me Work to Support My Family





Hello, my name is Joy. I’m from Lagos, Nigeria and I’m a mother doing everything I can to take care of my family.





Right now, I’m in the hardest moment of my life.





My daughter Angel is sick and needs urgent medical treatment. . As a mother, it breaks me to see her in pain and not have all the money to get her the care she needs immediately.





On top of this, the only laptop I had got damaged. Without a laptop, I can’t work from home. I was planning to do remote jobs like data entry and customer support so I can earn money to pay Angel’s bills and take care of my family.





I’m humbly asking for your help.For Angel’s hospital treatFor a UK-used laptop so I can start working from home and provide for my family





Any amount you can give will go a long way. Even ₦1,000, ₦2,000 helps.





Account Details:

Bank: Access Bank

Account Number: 1712450257

Account Name: Joy





I promise to post updates with hospital receipts and a photo once I get the laptop. Every kobo will be used for Angel’s treatment and to start work so I can stand on my feet again.





Please share this post. You might not be able to donate but your share can reach someone who can help.





Thank you and God bless you for reading and for any support 🙏