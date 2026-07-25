Help Jacob go on RevivALL 26





Hi Friends!

My name is Jacob St. Jean, and I live in Langley, BC, Canada. I'm about to graduate from high school this June and I’m excited to announce that this fall I will be participating in RevivALL 26!

…But what is RevivALL, you ask?

RevivALL is a multi-national, multi-generational group of Christians from ICOC churches around the world. We commit to volunteering in eastern Europe to meet the needs of the small churches, share the good news about Jesus Christ, and receive biblical training. I have been selected to join RevivALL for ten months (September 2026 — June 2027) as a missionary. So I’m currently putting all my energy into fundraising and I'm asking for your help. It will cost me about $23,500 CAD (~$16,900 USD) to live in eastern Europe; this includes flights, transportation, food, paperwork, cellphone, rent, travel, lots of different fees, and more. Here is a breakdown of my expenses:





My Budget:

$12,400USD ($1,240 X 10 months) for living expenses (rent, transportation, food, medical) $1,200USD for plane travel to Eastern Europe and back $2,450USD for documents, legal fees (to get a residence card), and other fees $850USD for the Eastern European School of Missions , which allows me to travel to other RevivALL 26 cities and continue learning and growing in how to serve effectively





I am asking you to be a part of the RevivALL team by donating to my missionary fund. I realize that many of us have the heart to love and serve people but you might work a full-time job or aren’t in the position to move across the world. You are just as important as those of us who will physically go!





I will learn which country I will be serving in this May (it will either be Croatia, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, or Greece), and I’m super fired up to be the VERY FIRST CANADIAN to participate in RevivALL! Any amount of money you can give helps, but prayer is also powerful, so I would ask you to please pray for our team: that we can be unified, loving, truthful, courageous, and that we can each raise the funds we need to be able to serve in Europe to glorify Jesus Christ!





“He told them, ‘The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field.’” - Luke 10:2





If you have any specific questions for me about the program or the team please check out the website:

http://www.reviveeall.org





Thank you so much for your kind consideration. I appreciate you! Love, Jacob.



