Missions Trip to Dominican Republic

My name is Cassie and this November I am going on my first out-of-country missions trip with members from Journey Church in New Hampshire. My church and I will be going to work at an orphanage we have a relationship with as well as visit our Hope Center that we sponsor children from. We as a church have helped support the Hope Center for many years. The needs are great and we will go and help and be the hands and feet of Jesus. Serving has always been a deep calling on my life and I want to spread the love of Jesus to those around me. I am humbly asking for your support to help make this journey possible. Any contribution, no matter the size, will go a long way in helping me fulfill this important mission of growing His Kingdom. Thank you for being a part of this special trip with us!!

Recent Donations
Show:
Helping Cassie
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You are so amazing. This will be an awesome experience for you. Love you.

Cassie Pruyne
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Cassie, You are such a beautiful soul. May this trip bless you as it blesses those you meet. ❤️ Aunt Be

Jeff PruyneSr
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

You are amazing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Hoping this is a wonderful experience for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Cassie, our prayers are covering as you prepare for this opportunity in the DR. God, we ask for your protection over Cassie as she gets closer to the ministry in the DR. Love and Prayers, Grammy & Papa

