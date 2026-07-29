Journey to Israel AND A Mission to Serve

🌟✨ **From Foothills to Holy Land:** A Journey of Faith & Fulfillment 📿🕍





For as long as I can remember, my faith has been more than belief—it has been a journey of seeking, learning, and surrender. Over time, a deep longing has grown in my heart to experience Scripture in a more personal and tangible way. What once felt like a whisper has now become a clear calling.





Recently, I was invited to travel to Israel's Holy Land with Pastor Daniel Kolenda, Pastor Russ Benson and Eric Gilmore with Nations Church! An opportunity to walk where Jesus walked and encounter my faith in a deeper way. I believe this journey will be life-changing, strengthening my faith and pouring directly into the Mission God has placed on my heart.





That mission is His Mission Ministries—an outreach devoted to prison ministry, supporting individuals as they transition home, serving those experiencing homelessness, and bringing awareness to suicide recognizing that many are silently hurting and in need of the hope found in Jesus Christ.





While this opportunity to travel Israel may shift, the calling remains the same and I cannot do this alone.





Every gift, no matter the size, carries more than financial value—it carries hope, faith, and the promise of transformation. Each contribution is a step toward understanding our faith more fully and sharing it in ways that can touch hearts, restore lives, and impact communities far beyond our own. By partnering with me, you’re not just supporting a trip, you're also investing in a spiritual calling that will ripple into real-world change





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading my story and considering joining me on this sacred journey. Your support whether through prayer, encouragement, or generosity means more than words can capture. May God pour out His abundant blessings on you, just as you are helping to pour hope, faith, and purpose into this mission.🙏✨

#IsraelJourney #FaithAdventure #SpiritualPilgrimage #HisMissionMinistries