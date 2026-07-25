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Journey To Beating Pancreatic Cancer

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$3,705 USD

Fundraiser created byWilliam McDonald

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tiffany McDonald

Journey To Beating Pancreatic Cancer

Support Tiffany's fight against Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer!

Thanks in advance for reading our urgent request...Tiffany's doctors have made it clear that time is limited without immediate treatment at Hope4Cancer in Mexico (Which has proven revolutionary treatments for pancreatic cancer.) Unfortunately, this treatment is not covered by her insurance. This Wife, Mother, and Nurse who spent her career caring for others now needs immediate help just to get the chance to fight for her own life. Every dollar raised in the next few weeks brings her closer to the revolutionary treatment that works, and closer to more time with her husband and 16-year old daughter - Please give now, share now, time is not on her side.


Thanks to everyone for your prayers!

Any donations are amazing to help us in the fight!!! God Bless ALL!


For more details on the full story please see below:

***At just 51 years old, my beloved wife has been diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer that has spread to her liver. A devoted wife, a compassionate nurse, and the loving mother of a 16-year-old daughter, she has spent her life caring for others. Now, she needs our help.

Like so many healthcare workers, she has dedicated her career to comforting patients during some of their most difficult moments. Today, she finds herself facing the unimaginable battle of her own life.

As if this diagnosis weren't devastating enough, her family is now facing an overwhelming financial burden. Because of limitations with her current insurance coverage, many of the medical expenses related to her cancer treatment—including chemotherapy and other necessary care—are not being adequately covered. The costs continue to grow while the need for treatment becomes more urgent.

Her family is exploring every possible option to give her the best chance. This includes consultations and potential clinical trials in Germany, Mexico, and at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. These opportunities bring hope, but they also come with significant expenses for travel, lodging, treatments, and time away from work.

We are asking for your support to help ease the financial burden so this family can focus on what matters most—fighting this disease and spending precious time together.

Every donation, no matter the size, will help with:

- Chemotherapy and cancer-related medical expenses

- Travel and lodging for consultations and clinical trials

- Transportation to appointments

- Household expenses while she is unable to work

- Supporting her husband and their 16-year-old daughter during this difficult journey

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community is another incredible way to help.

-Her Loving Husband


Thank you for surrounding this family with love, prayers, encouragement, and hope. Together, we can remind them they are not facing this battle alone.



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