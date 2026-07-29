Journey of Transformation

I am standing at the beginning of a new journey, leaning on my faith in God to help me rebuild a life I can be proud of.





After serving my time, I have returned to a world where I truly have to start from zero. I lost my home, my belongings, and stability during my incarceration of 3 years.

I am seeking to raise $1500 to cover my first months rent deposit $800 a few weeks groceries and basic work attire. I am pounding my the pavement looking for employment. I am forever grateful to any one who donates even just one dollar.