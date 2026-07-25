Journey of Hope: Empowering Women/Girls in Zambia

A Journey of Faith, Hope, and Transformation: Empowering Women and Girls in Zambia

My name is Dorothy Siantwala, and I am a minister, community leader, and founder of Her Future Foundation in Zambia. My passion for serving women and girls comes from my faith and my belief that every person is created with dignity, value, and purpose by God.

Through my journey of ministry and community service, I have witnessed the struggles faced by many women and girls. I have met mothers who work tirelessly but still struggle to provide basic needs for their families, young women with dreams and talents but without opportunities to develop them, and girls whose education is interrupted because they lack essential resources.

These experiences have strengthened my calling to serve. Inspired by Christ’s example of compassion, love, and care for the vulnerable, I believe that faith must be expressed through action. We are called not only to pray for change but also to become instruments through which hope, restoration, and opportunity can reach those in need.

This conviction led me to establish Her Future Foundation—an initiative dedicated to empowering women and girls through skills development, education support, entrepreneurship opportunities, mentorship, and community outreach.

Today, I am humbly asking for your partnership as we work to transform lives.

Our goal is to raise ZAR 500,000 to establish and expand programs that will provide women with opportunities to become economically empowered and support girls to remain in school and pursue their dreams.

The funds raised will help us to:





This campaign is not only about raising funds—it is about changing stories. It is about replacing hopelessness with opportunity, poverty with empowerment, and fear with confidence.

When you support this mission, you are helping a woman discover her potential, helping a girl stay in school, and helping families build stronger futures.

Whether you give ZAR 50, ZAR 100, ZAR 500, or more, your contribution becomes part of a greater purpose. Every donation is a seed of hope that can grow into lasting transformation.

If you are unable to donate, you can still support us by sharing this campaign with your friends, family, church community, and networks. Your share may connect us with someone who can help make this vision possible.

I believe that together, through faith, compassion, and action, we can make a difference. Thank you for standing with us, praying with us, and becoming part of this journey of transformation.

“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are vulnerable.” — Proverbs 31:8

With gratitude,

Dorothy Siantwala Founder, Her Future Foundation Zambia