Journey Like Nun Other 2026





Hello Friends,





As you all know, our country is divided and hurting. Many people feel powerless in the face of conflict, fear, and confusion. Yet God has not stopped calling us to pray for peace and to live lives of mercy and courage.





My name is Sister Carmela Chetcuti. I am the founder of Society for Peace, a Catholic 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting peace in hearts, families, and communities through prayer, inner healing, reconciliation, and acts of kindness.





Back in 2018, while praying in my parish church, I begged God to show me how I could help bring peace to our nation. In prayer, I saw the perimeter of the United States lit up and heard in my heart:





“Circle the country and pray the Rosary for peace.”





It was a daunting call: nearly 12,000 miles on the road, alone, with only God to rely on. Through the generosity of many people, I completed that first “Journey Like Nun Other” — driving the perimeter of the country, praying the Rosary continuously, and handing out thousands of religious items to schools, parishes, nursing homes, missions, and ordinary people who crossed my path.





The effects were real:

People began praying with renewed faith. Entire schools gathered to pray the Rosary for our country. Families asked for prayer and experienced healing, consolation, and new hope.





Despite social media censorship and even having online posts deleted or hacked, the mission spread by word of mouth and personal encounter. In time, by God’s grace, in 2024, I went on a another journey around the country. It was another amazing wave of prayer and encounters. The call has not gone away.





Now, with prayer and trust in God, I am preparing for the third Prayer Pilgrimage for Peace around the United States, which is scheduled to begin on June 9, 2026 and continue through the second week of July.





This time, I plan to travel the perimeter of the country by train and by car — using rail where possible and driving where needed — praying a continuous Rosary for peace, stopping at churches and communities, and sharing religious items and encouragement wherever the Lord leads.





This mission flows from a deeper call God placed on my life. After 21 years as a cloistered Carmelite nun, I felt called — with permission and guidance from the Church — to leave the cloister and bring a message of peace, prayer, healing, and acts of kindness to God’s people.





That call led to the founding of Society for Peace, a nonprofit organization established in 2004 to promote peace in the hearts of people, families, and communities throughout the world. In 2026 we were given the designation of a 501c3.





The Society for Peace invites people to live a simple way of peace:

Pray for peace daily. Pray with others for peace at least once a month. Seek inner healing, reconciliation, and peace in your own life. Strive to do acts of kindness for others in everyday life.





Over the years, the Society for Peace has been encouraged and guided by priests, religious, and Church leaders, and continues to grow as a movement of prayer and mercy in the Church. We continue to pray and work toward a future Shrine of Peace and a permanent home for the Society, where people can come “for a time or a lifetime” to seek healing and peace. This is not just an appeal for a place to put a Shrine, but the hope that we will provide a base for our worldwide mission and a mother house for our growing number of Sisters.





Now, through this fundraiser, I hope — with your help — to do three things:

Pray around the country again — interceding for peace, conversion, and healing at a time when our nation desperately needs it. Put my testimony into the hands of more people — by publishing my book, The Cup Outpoured, which shares how the Lord led me out of the cloister to found the Society for Peace and call people to a simple way of peace. Strengthen the Society for Peace and its future home — so this mission continues far beyond one nun in a car and/or train, through a permanent Shrine of Peace where people can come “for a time or a lifetime” to seek healing and peace.

I cannot do this alone. I am asking for your help.





How your gift will be used

Because the trip is approaching quickly and exact costs will depend on ticket prices, fuel, lodging, and other variables, I want to be transparent about priorities rather than pretend to know every line item in advance.





Your donation will be used in this order:

1. First priority: Fund the 2026 Prayer Pilgrimage for Peace

The first dollars you give will go toward the immediate, practical needs of the upcoming journey around the United States by train and car:

Train tickets and related travel costs. Fuel and vehicle expenses for the driving portions of the journey. Simple, safe lodging when needed. Modest meals and basic daily costs. Rosaries, medals, books, and other religious items to share with the people I meet.

This mission begins soon. Fully funding the trip is the first and most urgent need.





2. Next: Bring The Cup Outpoured into print

As the trip is funded, additional gifts will help prepare my book, The Cup Outpoured, for publication:

Professional editing and interior layout. Cover design that reflects the heart of the message. Setup and initial costs for making the book available on Amazon and other outlets.

This book tells the story of how Jesus led me through suffering, healing, and obedience to found the Society for Peace and work toward the Shrine of Peace. It is meant to encourage people to trust God and live a simple way of peace in daily life. Any proceeds from the book will go back into the mission of the Society for Peace and the Shrine of Peace.





3. Ongoing: Strengthen the Society for Peace and the Shrine of Peace vision

Beyond the immediate costs of the trip and the book, remaining funds will help:

Support the ongoing work of The Society for Peace, including formation, retreats, outreach, and basic administration. Sustain and encourage Sisters and lay members who live and spread this simple way of peace. Take prudent steps toward securing land and a permanent home for the Shrine of Peace, where people can come for adoration, inner healing, and spiritual renewal.

When you give, you are not only helping one journey. You are investing in a long-term work of prayer and peace in the Church.





What your gift can do

25 dollars — Helps cover gas or a portion of a train ticket so the journey can continue. 50 dollars — Helps provide simple meals and basic daily needs on the road and rail. 100 dollars — Helps cover a night’s lodging and visits to parishes or communities along the way. 250 dollars — Helps supply religious items and materials that will be given away during the pilgrimage. 500 dollars — Helps with editing and production work to bring The Cup Outpoured into print. 1,000 dollars or more — Helps build the Society for Peace fund and move us closer to a permanent home for the Shrine of Peace.

Whatever amount you give, you are part of this mission.





Why give now?

The pilgrimage begins on June 9, 2026 and is planned to continue through the second week of July. The sooner the core costs are covered, the more I can focus on prayer, discernment, and preparation instead of scrambling for logistics. Now more than ever we need to unite our prayers for our country, so I can complete the book and move forward on the Shrine of Peace.

If you feel the Holy Spirit nudging your heart as you read this, please respond today — with a gift, with your prayers, or both.





Transparency and trust

The Society for Peace is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law. If we raise more than is needed for the immediate trip and book expenses, all remaining funds will support the charitable and religious mission of The Society for Peace, including outreach, formation, and the future Shrine of Peace. For your security, please give only through this official fundraising page or directly to “The Society for Peace” using instructions provided by me or my team.

I thank God ahead of time for your goodness.





Please join me in this Journey Like Nun Other — by helping put fuel in the car, a ticket in hand for the train, a rosary in someone’s hands, a book into the world, and a Shrine of Peace one step closer to reality.





May God bless you and give you peace,

Sister Carmela Chetcuti

Founder, The Society for Peace