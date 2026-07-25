Journalist Robbed While Covering Anti-Canada Rally

Independent Toronto journalist David Jabba (@jabbaonscene on Instagram) was assaulted while covering an anti-Canada Day demonstration at Christie Pits on July 1.





While documenting the event in the public interest, a group of Antifa activists attacked him. His phone was taken during the incident but was later recovered. However, his GoPro camera, memory card, and monopod were stolen and have not been returned.





Like many independent journalists, David relies on his own equipment to document events and keep the public informed. Losing essential gear makes it harder for him to continue his work.





We are raising $600 to replace his stolen GoPro and monopod so he can get back to reporting as quickly as possible.





Every contribution, no matter the amount, is greatly appreciated. If you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign is another meaningful way to help.

Thank you for supporting independent journalism and helping David get back in the field.



