Jourdan Family

Our sister Maggie (Cordonnier) Jourdan suffered the loss of her husband, Ryan Jourdan, in a tragic tree felling accident on April 2, 2026. Many family and friends have reached out to ask how to support Maggie and her four young children - Damian, Silas, Job, and Lena - during this extremely difficult time. The most important thing you can do for Maggie and her children is PRAY! Pray for the repose of Ryan's soul and for strength and comfort for Maggie and the children. For those who also want to help practically, with so many young ones with particular food preferences and Maggie's love of cooking we decided that instead of a meal train we would collect donations to get extra help for Maggie with other daily responsibilities - babysitting, cleaning, yard work, etc. Any help is deeply appreciated. But most importantly, please keep Maggie and her beautiful children in your prayers.