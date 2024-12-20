Support for Josiah and Family

Campaign Image

At 1:30 in the morning on Monday, we were notified that my brother Josiah was being taken to the hospital via ambulance. After arriving, the hospital discovered that he had a brain bleed and extremely high blood pressure so he was transferred to a larger hospital in Oklahoma City. This is a very large brain bleed deep in his cerebellum. He is currently in the ICU in a critical state as they try to stabilize his blood pressure. As of right now we are going hour by hour, day by day. Once he is stabilized we can make a plan moving forward. This plan will include rehab for an unknown period of time. While his speech is fine, The brain bleed has effected the left side of his body. So, Rehab will be necessary to focus on balance and utilizing his left side. Josiah is 40 years old, and the primary wage earner for his family. He has a wife and 8 children who depend on him spiritually, emotionally, and financially. Neesha is currently taking time off work to be by her husbands side. Most of all we appreciate your prayers for his healing and wisdom for the doctors and our family. If you feel lead, and no amount is too small, please consider donating to this to help offset the financial burden while he is not able to work for an indefinite amount of time. Thank you so much!

Jared and Whitney Tipton
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for a full and speedy recovery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
17 days ago

Continued prayers for Si and a speedy recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
21 days ago

Meagan Hoover
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Love y'all!!

Tamara Church
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Justin
$ 40.00 USD
24 days ago

Hey old friend. I’m praying for you every day.

Gma Becky
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
24 days ago

Sending love and prayers!

Moodz
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Pray hard and stay strong brother! You got this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
24 days ago

We are praying for your full recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
24 days ago

My prayers are with Josiah and his family.

Your friend
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Continuous prayer

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
25 days ago

Praying for all. So sorry!!

Kaelie Kinser
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Alyssa LaDawn
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Luna
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Get well soon boss!

Kaiti Logan
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Emma Dunlap-Holguin
$ 15.00 USD
25 days ago

