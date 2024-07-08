Supporting Josiah Ivy in His Calling

Josiah Ivy is called by God to become a pastor, and is seeking wise council, education, and direction from New Geneva Academy in Indiana. He will learn by becoming a part of their local community, local church, and attend the BDiv program of study for pastoral ministry. Your donations will help him offset costs of tuition, books, and living expenses, as he will need a tremendous amount of time for reading and study.

As Christians brothers and sisters, we are called to support, encourage, pray for, and help stand-up Godly leaders and pastors to build His Kingdom. This is an incredible opportunity to show our support in a venture that has enormous and eternal pay-off.

The New Geneva Academy BDiv Program

For men who do not have a Bachelor's degree, NGA offers a Bachelor of Divinity. In this program, men will embark on our flagship pastoral training course of study. In addition, they are required to take our one-year Groundwork program. Groundwork is a whirlwind tour of Western civilization, covering the major developments of history, literature, philosophy, religion, and culture from creation to the modern day. The Bachelor of Divinity in Pastoral Ministry program gives men a thorough preparation for the work of shepherding God's people. ﻿In the four-year course of study, men come to know the Bible, the doctrine, and the history of Christ's Church. They learn the skills needed to be a biblical pastor as they put theory into practice under the care of the elders and pastors of their church.