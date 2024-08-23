YWAM Kona Renascent

Hello Friends and Family,

It has been a whirlwind since I graduated. Most of you know that I had decided not to go to YWAM. To be fully transparent, I had a trifecta of things that collided on my life all at one - a difficult breakup with someone I deeply cared about, my grandfather, who was more like a father to me, passed away in May and I began hanging out with the wrong crowd. As I Corinthians 15:33 (ESV) says, "Do not be deceived. Bad company corrupts good morals," and I found that to be true. It was a rough summer.

For the past several years, I have been attending Camp Judson, which is a Christsian camp near Rapid City. I look forward to it all year long, but this year, because of where I was at in my spiritual walk, I did not want to go. However, it was already paid for so I begrudingly went. The Holy Spirit immediately began to work on me and began to soften my heart of stone and open my heart again to the things of the Lord. I repented of the life I had been living and the choices I had made and re-dedicated my life to the Lord. I was baptized in the lake at camp, and I clearly felt the Lord telling me, "You may have decided not to go to YWAM, but I never told you not to go."

After spending time in prayer and seeking wise counsel, I decided to re-commit to YWAM. I now have more vigor and passion for YWAM and the training I will receive than I previously did. After the decision was made, my next step was to call YWAM and see if they would allow me to come back and find out if they even had an opening for me. While I was busy preparing my prodigal son speech, I received a text from YWAM informing me that they were looking foward to seeing me on October 2nd. I never shut down my account! That is so not like me. I had shut down everything else, and this felt like further confirmation that God's hand was directing me.

I would be humbled and honored if you would pray for me while I am at YWAM and if you would re-consider donating to my campaign. I plan to create a YWAM facebook page so I can share with you how God is moving in Kona and how he is shaping me into the Godly man He has called me to be.

With humility, love and gratitude,

Josiah





https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089770861340 - My Facebook Page for updates :)



























