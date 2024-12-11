First of all, I just want to say THANK YOU for supporting me!! In any way that you do, even if that is one prayer, You are a part of this journey and I am so thankful for YOU.

I have been blessed with the once in a lifetime opportunity to go to EveryHeart School, which is a certified YWAM Discipleship Training School! This is a 6 month school, focused on knowing God and making Him known. It is split up into 2 phases. The first phase is the “lecture” phase where we spend 3 months diving deep into the Word of God and it is focused on gaining foundational knowledge of the character and nature of God, who He is, and in light of that, who you really are. This also includes living in Christian community and receiving training and discipleship from global ministry leaders.

The second phase is the “outreach” phase and is all about making God known!! It consists of a 10 week evangelism tour reaching the streets of America and possibly the nations! This includes traveling to eight different cities, one week at a time, spending our days preaching the Gospel through the streets, leading ministry nights, and serving people in need. All of this is unto an end of the week “Jesus Rally” where we gather the city for worship, proclaim the Gospel message and commission the local church.





In the last year, Jesus has put a burden on my heart to see the lost saved and to share the love of Jesus that I have experienced and the joy I have with others! God has a purpose and plan for every single life!





BUT, the truth is I need your support. I need help and you can help in one of two ways!

1. Prayer!! Pray and intercede for me! This is so important, just by you praying you have a huge part in this!

2. Financially! I will be a full time missionary for 6 months and I’m going to need financial support, so I am raising $8,500 which covers the entire school!

God is going to do AMAZING things this year and you are a part of it!! By giving and supporting you are not just supporting me—you are impacting countless lives with the love of Jesus!! Through your generosity!

Thank you so much for being a part of what God is doing!!